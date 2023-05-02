IPL 2023: GT vs DC - Gujarat Titans take on depleted Delhi Capitals at home

Gujarat Titans will look to secure their seventh win of the season in a mismatched clash of the table toppers with the 10th place holders.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The home team has been on a rollicking run so far this campaign, having garnered six victories in eight games. They have zeroed upon a balanced playing combination and have unearthed new stars in almost every other game.

The Titans rounded off a rather challenging chase of 180 runs quite conveniently at the Eden Gardens last Saturday. Vijay Shankar had slammed five sixes en route his 51 off 24 balls as David Miller played a fine hand scoring 31 off 18 to ensure that the defending champions secured their two points with over two overs to spare.

Also Read:

Their bowling has come to the fore quite brilliantly as well with Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad and Irish pacer Joshua Little complementing the seasoned duo of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan quite brilliantly.

They have a side that can optimise all sorts of playing conditions and hence do not necessarily have to ring in any changes just for the sake of it. DC, on the other hand, lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the inexperience of their middle-order evidently showed up in a challenging chase.

The duo of Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh provided them an excellent start but the middle-order comprising Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel and other domestic stars failed to step up to take the team home. The management copped a lot of criticism for not promoting Axar Patel higher up the order, given the kind of batting form the southpaw is in presently.

At this point, nothing seems to be working out well for the Capitals and they might have to rest their hopes on their existing players to uplift their performances rather than ringing in changes just for the sake of it.

Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wridhhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Impact Player: Noor Ahmad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anirch Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

Key Player to Watch Out

Vijay Shankar (Gujarat Titans)

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has infused a lot of power-hitting and striking ability in the Titans’ middle-order this season. The 32-year-old averages 49.75 with a strike rate of 165.83 in six games until now. He has been packing a punch every time he gets an opportunity to settle in and the Capitals must be looking at him as a pretty big challenge to overcome at the heart of Gujarat’s batting order.

Phil Salt (Delhi Capitals)

Against SRH, Salt perhaps reminded the Capitals that they arguably missed a trick by not trusting him to open the batting earlier on in the campaign. Salt struck 59 off 35 deliveries but looked extremely at home in slightly challenging conditions against a pretty skilful bowling attack. The Englishman will be eager to double up on that performance with another impactful outing against the table-toppers on Tuesday evening.

Points Table Current Status

Gujarat Titans: Points 12 – W-W-W-L-W

Delhi Capitals: Points 4 – L-W-W-L-W

Predicted Winning Team

GT have arguably been the best team in the competition so far, having all their bases covered and fielding a XI that can optimise any given playing condition. Overcoming them will be a tad bit too challenging for the Capitals especially on the road.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 10 T20Is in this ground is 160 runs, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Tuesday.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed digitally at the same time on the JioCinema application.