IPL 2023: GT vs DC - Gujarat Titans take on depleted Delhi Capitals at home

Gujarat Titans will look to secure their seventh win of the season in a mismatched clash of the table toppers with the 10th place holders.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The home team has been on a rollicking run so far this campaign, having garnered six victories in eight games. They have zeroed upon a balanced playing combination and have unearthed new stars in almost every other game.

The Titans rounded off a rather challenging chase of 180 runs quite conveniently at the Eden Gardens last Saturday. Vijay Shankar had slammed five sixes en route his 51 off 24 balls as David Miller played a fine hand scoring 31 off 18 to ensure that the defending champions secured their two points with over two overs to spare.

