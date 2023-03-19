IPL 2023: Former cricketers give their votes for the most selfless and the most fashionable player, guess who wins?

In a recent conversation between Aakash Chopra, Anil Kumble, Chris Gayle, Scott Styris, Robin Uthappa and Parthiv Patel on Jio Cinemas' Legend Lounges, Chopra, the host of the show throws a curve ball at four other former cricketers.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner. The new season of the IPL gets underway on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings on their home turf in Ahemdabad.

The hype for the new season is picking up with former cricketers coming together to recall some of their best memories from the previous seasons of the IPL.

In a recent conversation between Aakash Chopra, Anil Kumble, Chris Gayle, Scott Styris, Robin Uthappa and Parthiv Patel on Jio Cinemas' Legend Lounges, Chopra, the host of the show throws a curve ball at four other former cricketers.

Chopra asks the four former players of the IPL to name the most selfless cricketer?

Uthappa was quick to respond and said "MS", referring to CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Next, Styris named Kane Williamson as his pick for the most selfless cricketer, but to this Chopra said "no Kiwi please" and that made Styris also chose Dhoni as the most selfless cricketer.

Then it was Patel's turn to answer the question and the former India and CSK wicket-keeper batsman jokingly named himself to answer the question. But Patel had a proper justification for his answer as he recalled one incident where he was asked to bat for 6 overs and then get out.

Next it was Kumble's turn to be in the firing line and the former India and RCB captain took no time in naming Dhoni as the selfless cricketer. Finally the question went to Gayle and the big West Indian also had Dhoni's name as the answer of the question.

After Dhoni won the votes of the four of the five players, it was turn to name the most fashionable player.

For Kumble it is Yuvraj Singh. According to Patel it is Lasith Malinga. In Styris' world the vote for the most fashionable player can be won by any West Indian cricketer and he had no hesitation in naming Gayle for the same.

Cricketers then delved into funniest sledges of their careers.

Catch the full episode of the Legends Lounge below