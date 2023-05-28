IPL 2023 Final: Who will win the cup if the reserve day is also affected by weather conditions?

CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2023 Final: If the reserved day is also affected by weather conditions or is washed out, the team which ends in the first position after the league round wins the title.

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings has been delayed due to heavy rain and thunderstorm on Sunday in Ahmedabad. It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time and the ground staff were quick to cover the center with two separate layers of sheets, along with covering the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers.

But the intensity of the downpour picked up heavily, along with thunder and lightning soon, and the fans who had filled up the stands in large numbers were forced to look for cover and retreat into the stands. Huge puddles of water were also seen adjacent to the centre strip which remained uncovered.

CSK Vs GT in IPL 2023 Final:

9.40 pm - 20 overs per side match.

11.56 pm - 5 overs per side match.

If no match happens tonight - Reserve a day tomorrow.

Who will win the cup if the reserved day is also affected by weather conditions?

If the reserved day is also affected by weather conditions or is washed out, the team which ends in the first position after the league round wins the title.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans had topped the points table after the 70-match league round, finishing as the only team to have won 10 out of 14 matches and 20 points. Chennai Super Kings finished second with 17 points.

The stakes are higher than ever at the moment with CSK chasing their fifth IPL title in a game that can arguably bring curtains down on the illustrious cricketing career of their skipper MS Dhoni. On the other hand, GT have a shot at history, having won the championship in their inaugural campaign last year.