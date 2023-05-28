English
    IPL 2023 Final: Who will win the cup if the reserve day is also affected by weather conditions?

    By Anjali Jha  May 28, 2023 9:32:57 PM IST (Updated)

    CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2023 Final: If the reserved day is also affected by weather conditions or is washed out, the team which ends in the first position after the league round wins the title.

    The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings has been delayed due to heavy rain and thunderstorm on Sunday in Ahmedabad. It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time and the ground staff were quick to cover the center with two separate layers of sheets, along with covering the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers.

    But the intensity of the downpour picked up heavily, along with thunder and lightning soon, and the fans who had filled up the stands in large numbers were forced to look for cover and retreat into the stands. Huge puddles of water were also seen adjacent to the centre strip which remained uncovered.
