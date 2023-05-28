IPL 2023 Final Preview: GT vs CSK - Will MS Dhoni and Super Kings stop Gujarat's juggernaut?

The stakes are higher than ever at the moment with CSK chasing their fifth IPL title in a game that can arguably bring curtains down on the illustrious cricketing career of their skipper MS Dhoni. On the other hand, GT have a shot at history, having won the championship in their inagurural campaign last year.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final is set to take place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK qualified to the summit clash with a victory over Gujarat in Qualifier 1 whereas Shubman Gill’s emphatic 129-run knock propelled the Titans to their second straight IPL final.

The stakes are higher than ever at the moment with CSK chasing their fifth IPL title in a game that can arguably bring curtains down on the illustrious cricketing career of their skipper MS Dhoni. On the other hand, GT have a shot at history, having won the championship in their inagurural campaign last year.

Defending it again will elevate their status exceedingly and add another feather on captain Hardik Pandya’s cap, whose career has been on an upward trajectory lately.

Both these teams insist incredibly consistency and hence it is unlikely that they would ring in any startling changes for this high-octane encounter. CSK, in all likelihood, will be heading into the game with an unchanged XI whereas GT too have most bases covered currently and hence do not necessarily need to rope in players from the bench.

Also Read:

The Hardik Pandya-led GT have defeated CSK thrice in their four meetings in the IPL so far.

Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

Key Player to Watch

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)

Shubman Gill has slammed three centuries in his last four games this season.

Hardly has a batsman in the IPL demonstrated a rich vein of form as Shubman Gill has displayed this year. He played one of the all-time great IPL knocks in the Qualifier 2 against Mumbai on Friday and has developed a special bond with the stadium in Ahmedabad already. It will be a tough challenge for the CSK bowlers to overcome Gill this season, especially considering that he has shown a simultaneous ability to both bide his time at the start and explode effortlessly going ahead in the innings. Chennai might need to pick on Dhoni’s brains a little extra to get past this in-form opener.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played clutch knocks in high-pressure situations in Chennai's previous two matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is to CSK what Gill is to GT. The batsman from Pune played a fine knock of 60 runs in 44 deliveries at Chepauk in Qualifier 1 on a tricky surface, which perfectly summarised his role within the team this year. Gaikwad has been unafraid to take on bowlers and optimise the powerplay overs, striking at a rate of 146.88 with four half-centuries this year. He rose up to the occasion to play an impactful innings on Tuesday and CSK will need him to step up again in order to overcome Gujarat’s incredible bowling unit that conveniently maximises the conditions on offer at their home turf.

Head-to-Head

Played – 4

Gujarat Titans – 3

Chennai Super Kings – 1

Current Form

Gujarat Titans – W-L-W-W-L

Chennai Super Kings – W-W-L-W-W

Predicted Winning Team

GT have an extremely well-rounded team at their disposal and their potential and performances enhance exponential in Ahmedabad. However, CSK did display that their bowling smarts coupled with the innate tactical nous of captain MS Dhoni can halt the Gujarat juggernaut. It is possible that CSK will lift their fifth IPL title on Sunday.

Where to Watch

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm and it will be streamed digitally on the JioCinema application.