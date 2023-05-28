English
    IPL 2023 Final Preview: GT vs CSK - Will MS Dhoni and Super Kings stop Gujarat's juggernaut?
    By Tarkesh Jha  May 28, 2023 11:05:56 AM IST (Published)

    The stakes are higher than ever at the moment with CSK chasing their fifth IPL title in a game that can arguably bring curtains down on the illustrious cricketing career of their skipper MS Dhoni. On the other hand, GT have a shot at history, having won the championship in their inagurural campaign last year.

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final is set to take place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK qualified to the summit clash with a victory over Gujarat in Qualifier 1 whereas Shubman Gill’s emphatic 129-run knock propelled the Titans to their second straight IPL final.

    The stakes are higher than ever at the moment with CSK chasing their fifth IPL title in a game that can arguably bring curtains down on the illustrious cricketing career of their skipper MS Dhoni. On the other hand, GT have a shot at history, having won the championship in their inagurural campaign last year.
    Defending it again will elevate their status exceedingly and add another feather on captain Hardik Pandya’s cap, whose career has been on an upward trajectory lately.
