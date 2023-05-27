IPL 2023 Final: GT vs CSK - Three key player battles to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have met each other twice this season already and must be well-acquainted with each other’s plans and strategies.

Individual player matchups often determine the fate of title-winning matches in any tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have met each other twice this season already and must be well-acquainted with each other’s plans and strategies.

The backroom staff of both sides must be sketching out plans to triumph over the challenges presented by the opposition. Here, CNBCTV18.com takes a look at three key player battles that can have a huge impact on the eventual outcome of the match.

Shubman Gill vs Tushar Deshpande

Shubman Gill is in an unreal run of form currently and the GT demonstrated batting of the highest quality in the 129-run knock that he played against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1.

Tushar Deshpande has held the key with the ball for CSK as he has helped MS Dhoni’s men secure breakthroughs in all phases of the innings. Gill will face a stern test from Deepak Chahar at the start but he still will have to overcome Deshpande, who has demonstrated a fantastic knack for getting dismissals despite his economy hovering slightly on the more expensive side often.

Moeen Ali vs Noor Ahmad

Moeen Ali has not really gotten ample opportunities to bat a sufficient number of deliveries this season. However, he can really take spinners apart on his day and GT has an incredible spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad at their disposal.

There could come a point in the CSK innings that the English southpaw is perhaps promoted higher up to take on Noor given that he is adept at dispatching deliveries that land in his hitting zone outside the boundary line. Moreover, the all-rounder will be eager to make amends to his batting and what better occasion to do that than in the IPL finale itself!

Also read: 5 players with most appearances in IPL finals

Devon Conway vs Mohammed Shami

Devon Conway at times tends to struggle when pacers cramp him for room by bowling at him from around the wicket. Mohammed Shami has dismissed him previously using a similar strategy and one can rest assured that the Indian pace bowling mainstay will adopt a similar route in the final as well.

Conway has produced significant numbers in the tournament so far and has scored 625 runs in 15 games with six half-centuries. Shami will be eyeing to dismiss him in the opening spell to prevent him from settling in and getting a big score later on in the innings.