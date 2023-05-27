IPL 2023 Final: GT vs CSK - Three key player battles to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have met each other twice this season already and must be well-acquainted with each other’s plans and strategies.

The backroom staff of both sides must be sketching out plans to triumph over the challenges presented by the opposition. Here, CNBCTV18.com takes a look at three key player battles that can have a huge impact on the eventual outcome of the match.

Shubman Gill vs Tushar Deshpande

Shubman Gill is in an unreal run of form currently and the GT demonstrated batting of the highest quality in the 129-run knock that he played against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1.