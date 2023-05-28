English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homesports NewsIPL 2023 Final, CSK VS GT Live Score: Hardik, Shubman and Gujarat Titans look to rain on MS Dhoni's parade

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK VS GT Live Score: Hardik, Shubman and Gujarat Titans look to rain on MS Dhoni's parade

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK VS GT Live Score: Hardik, Shubman and Gujarat Titans look to rain on MS Dhoni's parade
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image
    By Tarkesh Jha   May 28, 2023 6:14 PM IST (Updated)
    Summary

    The stakes are higher than ever at the moment with CSK chasing their fifth IPL title in a game that can arguably bring curtains down on the illustrious cricketing career of their skipper MS Dhoni. On the other hand, GT have a shot at history, having won the championship in their inagurural campaign last year.

    Live Updates

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced that he will retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the final between CSK and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

     
    “2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn,” Rayudu wrote on Twitter just hours prior to the summit clash.
     
    Rayudu has won three IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and twice with the CSK. He particularly starred for Chennai in their title-winning run in 2018, which also propelled him to make a comeback to the national team back then. 
     
    The 37-year-old has donned multiple roles for both MI and CSK over the years.He has batted at several batting positions, right from opening the innings to carrying out the responsibility of a finisher. This year, Rayudu has undergone a bit of a lean run with the bat, having scored only 139 runs in 11 innings at an average and strike rate of 15.44 and 132.38 respectively. He has been roped into the XI mostly as an Impact Player, which means that he has been done of the field for a large chunk of the time when CSK fields.He played a quick cameo of 17 runs off nine deliveries in Chennai’s win in Qualifier 1 but will be edging to contribute in a more meaningful way in the final. 
     
    The ‘no U-turn’ remark from Rayudu is a reference from last year but he had similarly declared his retirement due to the team’s poor run of form but backtracked later on following some convincing from the think-tank and the CSK management.
    May 28, 2023 6:17 PM

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK VS GT Live Score: Let's revisit the journey so for! 

    May 28, 2023 6:07 PM

    Stephen Fleming explained that CSK have historically constructed a team best suited to optimise their home conditions. Hence, they tend to struggle a bit in neutral venues but that’s a give and take scenario that the side has collectively embraced. Regardless, he mentioned that they are unworried about the way the deck pans out in the final and are well-placed to make the most of the given conditions.

    “We geared ourselves up so well for Chennai that we did struggle with conditions at times in away games, so the finals were always a little bit of a challenge, and our record is about 50 per cent of winning the final. It is maybe due to the style of the game we created — a victim of being so good at home that we had to make adjustments when we went to a neutral venue,” Fleming said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the final.

    May 28, 2023 6:01 PM
    May 28, 2023 5:55 PM
    May 28, 2023 5:45 PM
    May 28, 2023 5:45 PM

    Predicted Playing XI

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

    Impact Player: Joshua Little

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

    Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

    May 28, 2023 5:37 PM
    May 28, 2023 5:34 PM

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final is set to take place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK qualified to the summit clash with a victory over Gujarat in Qualifier 1 whereas Shubman Gill’s emphatic 129-run knock propelled the Titans to their second straight IPL final.

    The stakes are higher than ever at the moment with CSK chasing their fifth IPL title in a game that can arguably bring curtains down on the illustrious cricketing career of their skipper MS Dhoni. On the other hand, GT have a shot at history, having won the championship in their inagurural campaign last year.
    Defending it again will elevate their status exceedingly and add another feather on captain Hardik Pandya’s cap, whose career has been on an upward trajectory lately.

    Both these teams insist incredibly consistency and hence it is unlikely that they would ring in any startling changes for this high-octane encounter. CSK, in all likelihood, will be heading into the game with an unchanged XI whereas GT too have most bases covered currently and hence do not necessarily need to rope in players from the bench.

    May 28, 2023 4:58 PM
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X