IPL 2023 Final, CSK VS GT Live Score: Hardik, Shubman and Gujarat Titans look to rain on MS Dhoni's parade

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced that he will retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the final between CSK and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
IPL 2023 Final, CSK VS GT Live Score: Let's revisit the journey so for!
Stephen Fleming explained that CSK have historically constructed a team best suited to optimise their home conditions. Hence, they tend to struggle a bit in neutral venues but that’s a give and take scenario that the side has collectively embraced. Regardless, he mentioned that they are unworried about the way the deck pans out in the final and are well-placed to make the most of the given conditions.
“We geared ourselves up so well for Chennai that we did struggle with conditions at times in away games, so the finals were always a little bit of a challenge, and our record is about 50 per cent of winning the final. It is maybe due to the style of the game we created — a victim of being so good at home that we had to make adjustments when we went to a neutral venue,” Fleming said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the final.
Predicted Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Impact Player: Joshua Little
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final is set to take place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK qualified to the summit clash with a victory over Gujarat in Qualifier 1 whereas Shubman Gill’s emphatic 129-run knock propelled the Titans to their second straight IPL final.
The stakes are higher than ever at the moment with CSK chasing their fifth IPL title in a game that can arguably bring curtains down on the illustrious cricketing career of their skipper MS Dhoni. On the other hand, GT have a shot at history, having won the championship in their inagurural campaign last year.
Defending it again will elevate their status exceedingly and add another feather on captain Hardik Pandya’s cap, whose career has been on an upward trajectory lately.
Both these teams insist incredibly consistency and hence it is unlikely that they would ring in any startling changes for this high-octane encounter. CSK, in all likelihood, will be heading into the game with an unchanged XI whereas GT too have most bases covered currently and hence do not necessarily need to rope in players from the bench.