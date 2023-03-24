English
IPL 2023: Everything you want to know about IPL schedule, teams, venue and time table

Read Time7 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 6:17:39 PM IST (Published)

IPL 2023 complete schedule: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on March 31 with the match between defending champions Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Here is a look at the complete IPL 2023 schedule, along with the match timings and venues of the matches.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans are all set to clash with four-time title holders Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad according to the BCCI schedule. The tournament starts on March 31 and will be played till May 21. All 10 franchises will play seven away and seven home games.

"Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively. The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later. The summit clash of the TATA IPL 2023 will be played on May 28, 2023", read the release.
ALSO READ: IPL 2023: Where to buy tickets, prices, stadiums and all you need to know
Here is the entire schedule of IPL 2023: 
DATETIMETEAMSVENUE
Mar 31, Fri19:30Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 1st MatchNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Apr 01, Sat15:30Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2nd MatchPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Apr 01, Sat19:30Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 3rd MatchBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Apr 02, Sun15:30Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 4th MatchRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Apr 02, Sun19:30Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 5th MatchM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 03, Mon19:30Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 6th MatchMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Apr 04, Tue19:30Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 7th MatchArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Apr 05, Wed19:30Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 8th MatchBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Apr 06, Thu19:30Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 9th MatchEden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr 07, Fri19:30Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 10th MatchBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Apr 08, Sat15:30Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 11th MatchBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Apr 08, Sat19:30Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 12th MatchWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Apr 09, Sun15:30Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 13th MatchNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Apr 09, Sun19:30Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 14th MatchRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Apr 10, Mon19:30Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, 15th MatchM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 11, Tue19:30Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 16th MatchArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Apr 12, Wed19:30Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 17th MatchMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Apr 13, Thu19:30Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 18th MatchPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Apr 14, Fri19:30Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 19th MatchEden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr 15, Sat15:30Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th MatchM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 15, Sat19:30Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 21st MatchBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Apr 16, Sun15:30Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 22nd MatchWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Apr 16, Sun19:30Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, 23rd MatchNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Apr 17, Mon19:30Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 24th MatchM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 18, Tue19:30Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 25th MatchRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Apr 19, Wed19:30Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 26th MatchSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Apr 20, Thu15:30Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th MatchPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Apr 20, Thu19:30Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 28th MatchArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Apr 21, Fri19:30Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 29th MatchMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Apr 22, Sat15:30Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 30th MatchBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Apr 22, Sat19:30Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 31st MatchWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Apr 23, Sun15:30Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 32nd MatchM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 23, Sun19:30Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 33rd MatchEden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr 24, Mon19:30Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 34th MatchRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Apr 25, Tue19:30Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 35th MatchNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Apr 26, Wed19:30Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 36th MatchM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Apr 27, Thu19:30Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 37th MatchSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Apr 28, Fri19:30Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 38th MatchPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Apr 29, Sat15:30Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th MatchEden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr 29, Sat19:30Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 40th MatchArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Apr 30, Sun15:30Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 41st MatchMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Apr 30, Sun19:30Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 42nd MatchWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 01, Mon19:30Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd MatchBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
May 02, Tue19:30Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 44th MatchNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
May 03, Wed19:30Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 45th MatchPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
May 04, Thu15:30Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 46th MatchBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
May 04, Thu19:30Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 47th MatchRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
May 05, Fri19:30Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 48th MatchSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
May 06, Sat15:30Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 49th MatchMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 06, Sat19:30Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 50th MatchArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
May 07, Sun15:30Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 51st MatchNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
May 07, Sun19:30Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 52nd MatchSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
May 08, Mon19:30Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 53rd MatchEden Gardens, Kolkata
May 09, Tue19:30Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 54th MatchWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 10, Wed19:30Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 55th MatchMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 11, Thu19:30Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 56th MatchEden Gardens, Kolkata
May 12, Fri19:30Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 57th MatchWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 13, Sat15:30Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th MatchRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
May 13, Sat19:30Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 59th MatchArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
May 14, Sun15:30Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 60th MatchSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
May 14, Sun19:30Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 61st MatchMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 15, Mon19:30Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd MatchNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
May 16, Tue19:30Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 63rd MatchBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
May 17, Wed19:30Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 64th MatchHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
May 18, Thu19:30Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 65th MatchRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
May 19, Fri19:30Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 66th MatchHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
May 20, Sat15:30Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 67th MatchArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
May 20, Sat19:30Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, 68th MatchEden Gardens, Kolkata
May 21, Sun15:30Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 69th MatchWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 21, Sun19:30Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 70th MatchM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Here's the list of 10 IPL teams and their captains: 
TeamsCaptains
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Mumbai Indians (MI)Rohit Sharma
Rajasthan Royals (RR)Sanju Samson
Gujarat Titans (GT)Hardik Pandya
Punjab Kings (PBSK)Shikhar Dhawan
Lucknow Super Joints (LSG)KL Rahul
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)Shreyas Iyer (Doubtfu)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)Faf du Plessis
Sunrise Hyderabad (SRH)Aiden Markram
Delhi Capitals (DC)David Warner
After staging IPL across Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format. 1st April, 2023 will be the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow. The TATA IPL 2023 will have 18 doubleheaders, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.
(Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
