IPL 2023: Everything you want to know about IPL schedule, teams, venue and time table

IPL 2023 complete schedule: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on March 31 with the match between defending champions Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Here is a look at the complete IPL 2023 schedule, along with the match timings and venues of the matches.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans are all set to clash with four-time title holders Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad according to the BCCI schedule. The tournament starts on March 31 and will be played till May 21. All 10 franchises will play seven away and seven home games.

"Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively. The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later. The summit clash of the TATA IPL 2023 will be played on May 28, 2023", read the release.

Here is the entire schedule of IPL 2023:

DATE TIME TEAMS VENUE Mar 31, Fri 19:30 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 1st Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Apr 01, Sat 15:30 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2nd Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Apr 01, Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 3rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Apr 02, Sun 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 4th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Apr 02, Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 5th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Apr 03, Mon 19:30 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 6th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Apr 04, Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 7th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Apr 05, Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 8th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Apr 06, Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 9th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata Apr 07, Fri 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 10th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Apr 08, Sat 15:30 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 11th Match Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Apr 08, Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 12th Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Apr 09, Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 13th Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Apr 09, Sun 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 14th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Apr 10, Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, 15th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Apr 11, Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 16th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Apr 12, Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 17th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Apr 13, Thu 19:30 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 18th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Apr 14, Fri 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 19th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata Apr 15, Sat 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Apr 15, Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 21st Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Apr 16, Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 22nd Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Apr 16, Sun 19:30 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, 23rd Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Apr 17, Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 24th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Apr 18, Tue 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 25th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Apr 19, Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 26th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Apr 20, Thu 15:30 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 27th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Apr 20, Thu 19:30 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 28th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Apr 21, Fri 19:30 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 29th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Apr 22, Sat 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 30th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Apr 22, Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 31st Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Apr 23, Sun 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 32nd Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Apr 23, Sun 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 33rd Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata Apr 24, Mon 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 34th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Apr 25, Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 35th Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Apr 26, Wed 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 36th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Apr 27, Thu 19:30 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 37th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Apr 28, Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 38th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Apr 29, Sat 15:30 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata Apr 29, Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 40th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Apr 30, Sun 15:30 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 41st Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Apr 30, Sun 19:30 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 42nd Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 01, Mon 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 43rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow May 02, Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 44th Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 03, Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 45th Match Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali May 04, Thu 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 46th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow May 04, Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 47th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 05, Fri 19:30 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 48th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur May 06, Sat 15:30 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 49th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 06, Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 50th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi May 07, Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 51st Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 07, Sun 19:30 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 52nd Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur May 08, Mon 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 53rd Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 09, Tue 19:30 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 54th Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 10, Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 55th Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 11, Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 56th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 12, Fri 19:30 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 57th Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 13, Sat 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 13, Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 59th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi May 14, Sun 15:30 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 60th Match Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur May 14, Sun 19:30 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 61st Match MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 15, Mon 19:30 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 62nd Match Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 16, Tue 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 63rd Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow May 17, Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 64th Match Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala May 18, Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 65th Match Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 19, Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 66th Match Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala May 20, Sat 15:30 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 67th Match Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi May 20, Sat 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, 68th Match Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 21, Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 69th Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 21, Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 70th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Here's the list of 10 IPL teams and their captains:

Teams Captains Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mumbai Indians (MI) Rohit Sharma Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sanju Samson Gujarat Titans (GT) Hardik Pandya Punjab Kings (PBSK) Shikhar Dhawan Lucknow Super Joints (LSG) KL Rahul Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shreyas Iyer (Doubtfu) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Faf du Plessis Sunrise Hyderabad (SRH) Aiden Markram Delhi Capitals (DC) David Warner

After staging IPL across Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format. 1st April, 2023 will be the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow. The TATA IPL 2023 will have 18 doubleheaders, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.