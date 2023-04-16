IPL ESA Day | Next Jhulan or Harman might be in stands today, says Nita Ambani as 19,000 girls attend match

IPL 2023 MI Vs KKR ESA Day | This year, we have 19,000 girls in the stadium from different NGOs. Many of them are seeing a live cricket match for the first time. It's a very emotional day for all of us," said Nita Mukesh Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians team.

As many as 19,000 girls from across Mumbai cheered on the players during the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Sunday, which was also an ESA Day.

"I am quite overwhelmed. Look at the energy, the excitement and enthusiasm in the stadium. ESA matches are always special. This year, we have 19,000 girls in the stadium from different NGOs. Many of them are seeing a live cricket match for the first time. It's a very emotional day for all of us," said Nita Mukesh Ambani, during the game, on the special Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day, which is dedicated to the girl child. Ambani is the owner of the Mumbai Indians team.

Ambani said some of the girls present in the stands today could also be the superstars of tomorrow. "There might be a Jhulan here or a Harmanpreet here, not just cricket but a superstar in the future from any sport. They can be achievers on the global stage and win accolades for India," she said.

During the toss of the match, the captain of the Indian women's team as well as the Mumbai Indians captain at the WPL, Harmanpreet Kaur, was accompanying Suryakumar Yadav. She was there to support the special match, which was a celebration of women in sports.

The Mumbai Indians team wore a special jersey during the game -- the Mumbai Indians WPL jersey -- to showcase their support and bring attention to the right to education and sports for girls, both nationally and internationally.

Ambani also joined the girls in the stands and watched the game along with them.

Talking about her interaction with the girls, Ambani said, "It was really special. The girls were so excited and thankful. I just wish them well and may God bless all of them. More power to the girls," she said.

Other members of the Mumbai Indians women team, who had won the inaugural WPL season, were also attending the match on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians won the match by five wickets with 14 balls to spare.