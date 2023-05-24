IPL 2023 Eliminator Preview: LSG vs MI - Will Krunal Pandya knock his former team out of the tournament?

MI made it to the playoffs after the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last group stage fixture of the season on Sunday. LSG, on the other hand, were tied on 17 points with CSK but had to take the third spot in the table due to an inferior net run rate as compared to MS Dhoni’s team.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the Eliminator of the playoffs round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday.

MI made it to the playoffs after the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last group stage fixture of the season on Sunday. LSG, on the other hand, were tied on 17 points with CSK but had to take the third spot in the table due to an inferior net run rate as compared to MS Dhoni’s team.

LSG have often adopted horses for courses approach in this campaign. They have rejigged their batting order quite a bit since KL Rahul was sidelined due to an injury.

Hence, it might be possible that they look to bolster the top order with some domestic talent to counter the spinning conditions in Chepauk. Consequently, MI might want to bring in the duo of Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya into the XI during their bowling innings so that Piyush Chawla has some good support going on from the other end when the pitch slows down further.

Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Karan Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Impact Player: Amit Mishra

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan

Impact Player: Akash Madhwal

Key Player to Watch Out

Krunal Pandya (Lucknow Super Giants)

Krunal Pandya is a canny spinner, who is adept at optimising such conditions. He can choke the MI batsmen in the middle-overs and might even bowl in the powerplay to counter Rohit Sharma.

Moreover, Krunal will be exceptionally handy with the bat if MI unleash their troika of spinners on the LSG batsmen. The captain will have to put in an impactful performance to sail his team to Qualifier 2.

Piyush Chawla (Mumbai Indians)

Piyush Chawla has starred with 20 dismissals in 14 games this season, taking regular breakthroughs especially in the middle-overs. He will relish the opportunity of bowling at a spin-friendly track like Chepauk as he really does have the smarts to trouble the LSG overseas batsmen on such a surface.

Current Form

Lucknow Super Giants – W-W-W-L-NR

Mumbai Indians – W-L-W-W-L

Predicted Winning Team

LSG have an arguably more refined spin attack at their disposal and that coupled with Mumbai’s apparent struggles in pitches that don’t favour outright favour batsmen should ensure that Lucknow progresses to the Qualifier 2 from this match.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score in six T20Is in this track is 150, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Wednesday.

Where to Watch?

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm and it will be streamed digitally on the JioCinema application simultaneously.