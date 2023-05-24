IPL 2023 Eliminator Preview: LSG vs MI - Will Krunal Pandya knock his former team out of the tournament?

MI made it to the playoffs after the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last group stage fixture of the season on Sunday. LSG, on the other hand, were tied on 17 points with CSK but had to take the third spot in the table due to an inferior net run rate as compared to MS Dhoni’s team.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the Eliminator of the playoffs round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday.

LSG have often adopted horses for courses approach in this campaign. They have rejigged their batting order quite a bit since KL Rahul was sidelined due to an injury.