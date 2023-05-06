Kuldeep Yadav to bowl his third over.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 83/2 after 11 overs. (Virat Kohli 36, Mahipal Lomror 2)
An excellent over by Mitchell Marsh as he picks the important wickets of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell on successive deliveries. RCB are pushed on the backfoot with the loss of two quick wickets.
Mahipal Lomror, left handed bat, comes to the crease
DC vs RCB LIVE: WICKET! 2 in 2 for Mitchell Marsh as he sends back Glenn Maxwell on a first-ball duck
Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Glenn Maxwell goes for a wild shot. The ball takes a fine outside edge and goes straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Philp Salt.
Maxwell c Philip Salt b Mitchell Marsh 0(1)
Delhi Capitals: 82/2 after 10.4 overs.
Glenn Maxwell, right handed bat, comes to the crease
DC vs RCB LIVE: WICKET! Delhi Capitals get a wicket at last as Mitchell Marsh sends back Faf du Plessis
Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Faf du Plessis rocks back and cuts the ball over the covers and the ball goes straight into the hands of Axar Patel at deep cover.
du Plessis c Axar b Mitchell Marsh 45(32) [4s-5 6s-1]
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 82/1 after 10.3 overs.
Bowling change: Mitchell Marsh [1.0-0-6-0] is back into the attack
DC vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 79/0 after 10 overs. (Virat Kohli 35, Faf du Plessis 44)
A good over for Kuldeep Yadav as he denies Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli any boundaries. Kohli and du Plessis rotate the strike by dealing in twos and ones.
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl his second over.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 72/0 after 9 overs. (Virat Kohli 33, Faf du Plessis 39)
Nine runs from the over. Faf du Plessis hits a ball straight down the ground for a four to keep a healthy scoring rate for Royal Challengers Bangalore. It would be interesting to see how Kohli and du Plessi play spin in the middle overs.
Bowling change: Axar Patel [2.0-0-9-0] is back into the attack
DC vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 63/0 after 8 overs. (Virat Kohli 31, Faf du Plessis 33)
Six runs from the over. Virat Kohli started the over by hitting Kuldeep for a four but the spinner finished the over well as he gave away just two more runs after conceding the boundary.
Bowling change: Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 57/0 after 7 overs. (Virat Kohli 25, Faf du Plessis 32)
A good first over by Mitchell Marsh as he gives away just six singles. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis mixing aggression with caution.
Bowling change: Mitchell Marsh comes into the attack.