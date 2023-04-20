IPL 2023 DC vs KKR preview: Delhi Capitals look to win their first match of the season

Winless Delhi Capitals will look to end its losing streak when it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Kolkata Knight Riders themselves are in search of a win after losing their last two matches.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi as the Nitish Rana-led side searches for their first victory since the Rinku Singh special show in Ahmedabad on April 9. KKR have since lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) as they continue their road journey to the national capital to take on a faltering Delhi unit at the moment.

There are not many changes that KKR can potentially ring in, other than replacing Afghan wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz with English opener Jason Roy. Venkatesh Iyer has been in some incredible touch with the bat and KKR will hope that he furthers that form in the coming game as well. Rana will be eager to reiterate his mettle on his home ground in Delhi whereas Rinku Singh seems to be really coming on to his own this season.

Their bowling unit is not clicking collectively and they can possibly look at bringing in Kiwi pacer Tim Southee in place of his national team counterpart Lockie Ferguson. Southee can be quite a handful with his variations in the two-paced deck in Delhi and his skills in the death can help Kolkata choke the Capitals’ momentum toward the backend of the innings.

For Delhi, nothing seems to be working at the moment and the issues begin to form the right at the top with the dismal form of opener Prithvi Shaw. He has aggregated only 34 runs in five games so far and he could be replaced by Sarfaraz Khan at the top of the order by the team. The duo of Rovman Powell and Rilee Rossouw have been benched due to unsatisfactory outings and it remains to be seen if the Capitals continue to go down that path to strengthen their bowling at the expense of their lower-middle-order batting.

Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mutafizur Rahman.

Impact Player: Aman Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Narayanan Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Key Player to Watch

Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals)

Marsh can provide Delhi with some much-needed striking impetus at the top of the order. If he gets going, the team can eye a big score in the powerplay and that can possibly set the tone for the rest of the innings as well. The 31-year-old has scored just four runs in three innings so far and his coming back to form is of utmost importance if Delhi wishes to pull a rabbit out of their hand in this season.

Shardul Thakur (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The Mumbai all-rounder will be coming back to face his former franchise in this match as Shardul Thakur will be eager to put in an inspiring performance in Delhi’s home ground. The punt to promote him higher up the order has occasionally been pulled off this year but Thakur should rely more on his primary skill, i.e. fast bowling, to ensure that Kolkata comes out on top in this game.

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium usually dishes out a track favourable to slower bowlers. The first-innings average score in 13 T20Is in this ground is 139. Hence, the spinners from both teams will be instrumental to their prospects in this encounter.

Where to Watch?

The match will be streamed live on the Star Sports network and on the JioCinema application on TV and digitally respectively. The game is set to begin at 7:30 pm on Thursday.