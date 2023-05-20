Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon for their respective last games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

DC had put in an incredible batting effort by scoring 213 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this week. Their under-firing opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner finally came to the fore and they will be looking to end a rather disappointing campaign on a high with a good performance in the upcoming match.

