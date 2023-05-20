English
IPL 2023, DC vs CSK preview: Chennai Super Kings to take on Delhi Capitals to seal playoff spot

By Anjali Jha  May 20, 2023 10:52:47 AM IST (Updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon for their respective last games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon for their respective last games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. DC is already out of contention for a playoff spot but CSK can potentially seal a top-two finish if they win this game.

DC had put in an incredible batting effort by scoring 213 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this week. Their under-firing opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner finally came to the fore and they will be looking to end a rather disappointing campaign on a high with a good performance in the upcoming match.
