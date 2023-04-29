IPL 2023: DC v SRH Preview - Can Delhi Capitals make it three wins in a row against struggling Sunrisers?

Sunrisers Hyderabad visit Delhi to take on the Capitals as they are handicapped by the hamstring injury to key all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening. Their last game was incidentally against each other in the latter’s home ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium earlier this week. In a relatively low-scoring encounter, DC emerged victorious by seven runs as they successfully defended 144 with an improved bowling performance.

The David Warner-led side will be confident heading into this game on the back of two consecutive victories. They have made some changes to the XI with Prithvi Shaw being dropped the lineup and Ishant Sharma being called up to carry out the new-ball responsibilities.

Delhi finally seem to be getting their act right now and they will hope that Englishman Phil Salt can provide them a cracking start at the top along with Warner, who seems to have rediscovered some of his touch after a sluggish start to the season.

On the other hand, the SRH setup currently looks like square pegs in round holes with a lot of talented individuals in the XI but with a lack of clarity over the roles and responsibilities that they are expected to carry out.

All-rounder Washington Sundar took three wickets in the previous game but a hamstring injury has ruled him out of the season and that has added fresh woes to an already troublesome campaign for the team from Hyderabad.

They now have to deal with a new dilemma of replacing Sundar adequately at the crucial number seven spot whilst also addressing the poor form of Mayank Agarwal and a couple of other high-profile batsmen in their playing XI.

Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Impact Player: T Natarajan

Key Player to Watch

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)

The pitch in Delhi favours the slower bowlers and Axar Patel will come in handy for both scalping dismissals and plugging the flow of runs in the middle overs. The southpaw has also been instrumental with the bat making handy contributions whenever required. He has scored 182 runs and picked six wickets already and he will look to put in improved performances as the team enters the second half of the campaign.

Mayank Agarwal (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Agarwal was one of Hyderabad’s biggest recruits at Rs 8.25 crore in the auction but he has been unable to do justice to the price tag with his performances so far. The opener has aggregated 164 runs at an average and strike rate of 23.43 and 111.56 in seven matches. The Karnataka batsman will be edging to prove his critics wrong in the coming seven matches and he getting in the groove could be good news for the SRH faithful.

Points Table Current Status

Delhi Capitals: 4 points – W-W-L-L-L

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4 points – L-L-L-W-W

Predicted Winning Team

Delhi just seem to be the better placed team between the two basis their recent form. They have found a balance in their playing XI and know the way to optimise their home conditions properly. They have better spinners at their disposal at the moment and that can really restrict the Sunrisers from getting a quick move on big time especially if they are to bat second and a chase a total like last time around.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 13 games in this ground is 139, which suggests that a low-scoring encounter is on the cards on Saturday evening.

Where to Watch

The television audience can tune into action at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports network. The game will be streamed live digitally at the same time on the JioCinema application.