IPL 2023: DC v SRH Preview - Can Delhi Capitals make it three wins in a row against struggling Sunrisers?

Sunrisers Hyderabad visit Delhi to take on the Capitals as they are handicapped by the hamstring injury to key all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening. Their last game was incidentally against each other in the latter’s home ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium earlier this week. In a relatively low-scoring encounter, DC emerged victorious by seven runs as they successfully defended 144 with an improved bowling performance.

The David Warner-led side will be confident heading into this game on the back of two consecutive victories. They have made some changes to the XI with Prithvi Shaw being dropped the lineup and Ishant Sharma being called up to carry out the new-ball responsibilities.
Delhi finally seem to be getting their act right now and they will hope that Englishman Phil Salt can provide them a cracking start at the top along with Warner, who seems to have rediscovered some of his touch after a sluggish start to the season.
