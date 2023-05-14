IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets to stay alive in playoff race

That concludes the coverage of this match. Thanks for joining us. Good night!
Rinku Singh, Player of the Match: Lost some wickets early. When I went in, Nitish bhaiyya said it's a tough wicket. Will knock it around for singles and capitalise on loose balls. I bat in the same position in domestic cricket, play the same way. I eat well, have always had the power. A lot of hard work behind it.
Rinku Singh is the Player of the Match.
Nitish Rana, KKR captain: Said at the toss that if all 3 departments do well, our chances are good. Have to give credit to Chandu sir (coach Chandrakant Pandit) for this - I wasn't in favour of taking heavy roller but he insisted to go for it. I feared pitch might break up. But that didn't happen and ball didn't turn much. Every team has home advantage except KKR.
MS Dhoni: The minute we bowled the first ball in the second innings, we knew we needed 180. But there was no way we could have got 180 on that pitch. The dew made a big difference in the second innings. We can't really blame any of our bowlers. Just that the conditions had a big impact on the game. Very happy with what Shivam has done, but important that he is not satisfied and keeps improving. Chahar swings the ball, he knows what fields to take, and he bowls accordingly.
Result:
KKR beat CSK by 6 wickets.
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 147/4 after 18.3 overs. (Nitish Rana 57, Andre Russell 2)
Nitish Rana drives a ball down to third-man for a four to take his side home.
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 141/4 after 18 overs. (Nitish Rana 53, Andre Russell 1)
Nine runs and a wicket from the over. KKR now need only 4 more runs to win the match.
Andre Russell, right handed bat, comes to the crease
CSK vs KKR LIVE: WICKET! A wicket finally for CSK after a long time as Rinku Singh is run-out
Slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Rinku Singh taps the ball into the covers and takes off for a single. Moeen Ali collects the ball and gets a direct hit at the bowler's end. Rinku Singh is way short of his ground.
Rinku Singh run out (Moeen Ali) 54(43) [4s-4 6s-3]
Kolkata Knight Riders: 132/4 after 17.1 overs.
Matheesha Pathirana to bowl.
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 132/3 after 17 overs. (Nitish Rana 50, Rinku Singh 54)
Six runs from the over. After Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana reaches his half-century. Both Rinku and Rana have come-up with timely half-centuries to put KKR within touching distance on the win.
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 126/3 after 16 overs. (Nitish Rana 47, Rinku Singh 51)
Nine runs from the over. Rinku Singh works the last delivery of the over for a four and reaches his fifty in style. This half-century has been very different from the kind of half-centuries that he has scored in the past. But a timely fifty from Rinku has ensured that KKR on their way of an important win.
Bowling change: Matheesha Pathirana [1.0-0-5-0] is back into the attack
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 117/3 after 15 overs. (Nitish Rana 44, Rinku Singh 46)
Tweleve runs from the over. Back-to-back fours from the bat of Nitish Rana as KKR are now well on course of a win.