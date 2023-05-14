IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets to stay alive in playoff race

IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets to stay alive in playoff race
Read Time0 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  May 14, 2023 11:33 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Catch the highlights from match 61 of IPL 2023 played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Updates

That concludes the coverage of this match. Thanks for joining us. Good night!

May 14, 2023 11:33 PM

Rinku Singh, Player of the Match: Lost some wickets early. When I went in, Nitish bhaiyya said it's a tough wicket. Will knock it around for singles and capitalise on loose balls. I bat in the same position in domestic cricket, play the same way. I eat well, have always had the power. A lot of hard work behind it.

May 14, 2023 11:32 PM

Rinku Singh is the Player of the Match.

May 14, 2023 11:32 PM

Nitish Rana, KKR captain: Said at the toss that if all 3 departments do well, our chances are good. Have to give credit to Chandu sir (coach Chandrakant Pandit) for this - I wasn't in favour of taking heavy roller but he insisted to go for it. I feared pitch might break up. But that didn't happen and ball didn't turn much. Every team has home advantage except KKR.

May 14, 2023 11:31 PM

MS Dhoni: The minute we bowled the first ball in the second innings, we knew we needed 180. But there was no way we could have got 180 on that pitch. The dew made a big difference in the second innings. We can't really blame any of our bowlers. Just that the conditions had a big impact on the game. Very happy with what Shivam has done, but important that he is not satisfied and keeps improving. Chahar swings the ball, he knows what fields to take, and he bowls accordingly.

May 14, 2023 11:28 PM

Result:

KKR beat CSK by 6 wickets.

May 14, 2023 11:17 PM

CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 147/4 after 18.3 overs. (Nitish Rana 57, Andre Russell 2)

Nitish Rana drives a ball down to third-man for a four to take his side home.

May 14, 2023 11:09 PM

CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 141/4 after 18 overs. (Nitish Rana 53, Andre Russell 1)

Nine runs and a wicket from the over. KKR now need only 4 more runs to win the match.

May 14, 2023 11:06 PM

Andre Russell, right handed bat, comes to the crease

May 14, 2023 11:02 PM

CSK vs KKR LIVE: WICKET! A wicket finally for CSK after a long time as Rinku Singh is run-out

Slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Rinku Singh taps the ball into the covers and takes off for a single. Moeen Ali collects the ball and gets a direct hit at the bowler's end. Rinku Singh is way short of his ground.

Rinku Singh run out (Moeen Ali) 54(43) [4s-4 6s-3]

Kolkata Knight Riders: 132/4 after 17.1 overs.

May 14, 2023 11:02 PM

Matheesha Pathirana to bowl.

May 14, 2023 10:59 PM

CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 132/3 after 17 overs. (Nitish Rana 50, Rinku Singh 54)

Six runs from the over. After Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana reaches his half-century. Both Rinku and Rana have come-up with timely half-centuries to put KKR within touching distance on the win.

May 14, 2023 10:59 PM

CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 126/3 after 16 overs. (Nitish Rana 47, Rinku Singh 51)

Nine runs from the over. Rinku Singh works the last delivery of the over for a four and reaches his fifty in style. This half-century has been very different from the kind of half-centuries that he has scored in the past. But a timely fifty from Rinku has ensured that KKR on their way of an important win.

May 14, 2023 10:54 PM

Bowling change: Matheesha Pathirana [1.0-0-5-0] is back into the attack

May 14, 2023 10:47 PM

CSK vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders 117/3 after 15 overs. (Nitish Rana 44, Rinku Singh 46)

Tweleve runs from the over. Back-to-back fours from the bat of Nitish Rana as KKR are now well on course of a win.

May 14, 2023 10:47 PM