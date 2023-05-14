IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR LIVE: Chennai Super Kings captain wins the toss and opts to bat first

CSK vs KKR LIVE
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Nitish Rana: Would have liked to bat first as well. The deck looks sticky, so would have wanted to bat first and get our spinners in play. I think pressure was there in the first game as well, it is there now as well. Such is the IPL, we can't take it lightly. If any department falters, then 90% the result goes against you. So we need to be clinical in all departments. One change for us - Anukul Roy goes out, Vaibhav Arora comes in.
MS Dhoni: We'll bat first. We've been slightly uncertain about the wicket, and as the tournament has progressed the pitch gets slow. Throughout the years, we have told openers to assess the pitch quickly and find what's a good score. After 6-8 overs we need to revisit our score because the ball loses its shine. I think we have done really well, but fielding is one department where we need to step up. Can improve 5-10%. Same XI for this game.
Toss
Chennai Super Kings captain wins the toss and opts to bat first
Talking about MS Dhoni, this could be the very-last time that Dhoni would make an appearance at Chepauk as this is Chennai Super Kings's final home game for this season. Of course, Dhoni could make more apperances at Chepauk, depending where CSK finishes on the IPL points table after the group stage. But Dhoni hinted earlier this season that he might return to play the next season of IPL too.
Ageless MS Dhoni reinvents himself to remain useful in IPL
NEW DELHI: It has been nearly four years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni quit international cricket, but the 41-year-old continues to deliver the goods for Chennai Super Kings after reinventing himself as a lower-order enforcer with the bat this season.
Dhoni retired from the international duties in 2019 as India's most successful captain, having led the team to the T20 World Cup title in 2007 and the 50-over crown four years later.
He masterminded Chennai Super Kings' four successful campaigns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and remains immensely popular in Chennai, where people affectionately call him 'Thala', which means 'leader' in Tamil.
Widely regarded as a master tactician, Dhoni is also known for his swashbuckling batting - best illustrated by his unbeaten 183 against Pakistan in a 2005 one-day international in Jaipur.
Although he cannot reprise those knocks of his prime, Dhoni is producing useful cameos, usually at number eight, to help Chennai close in on a playoff berth this season.
Against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Dhoni's nine-ball 20 helped Chennai post 167-8, setting up their 27-run victory in the low-scoring contest.
Dhoni's average of 48 is second among the Chennai batters and his 204-plus strike rate is higher than that of any of his teammates.
"I have told them, 'This is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot' and it has been working," Dhoni quipped after the win against Delhi. "This is what I need to do, happy to contribute with whatever deliveries I'm getting."
Coach Stephen Fleming said Dhoni had tailored a customised training to prepare for the role.
"He's really concentrated on those last three overs," Fleming said. "He's concentrated on really strong hitting practice and you can see the benefit of that."
A measure of his popularity is that teammate Ravindra Jadeja is apprehensive of batting ahead of his captain and incurring the wrath of their fans.
"Even when I'm batting (at number seven), I can hear them chant his name," the all-rounder said after the match against Delhi. "If I bat higher, they'd pray for my dismissal (so they can watch Dhoni bat)."
Chennai Super Kings are placed second on the IPL 2023 points table with 15 points from 12 games played so far. A win today against KKR will ensure the MS Dhoni-led side a safe passage into this year's playoff. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders' hopes of playoff qualification are hanging by thread. The team captained by Nitish Rana are eighth on the points tally with 10 points from 12 matches. It is a win or bust case for the Knight Riders.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 61 of IPL 2023 to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk on Saturday evening for their penultimate league game of the season. CSK sit on the brink of qualification currently whereas Kolkata’s campaign continues to falter after a crushing loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match.
CSK defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs on Sunday. They are nearing the magic figure of 16 points and can potentially end up at 19 if they win their remaining two games. They have form by their side and are extremely lethal at home. English Test skipper Ben Stokes is available for selection and it might end up being a toss-up between him and Moeen Ali on who makes it to the playing XI eventually.
KKR, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this campaign. They have been bailed out by moments of magic by the likes of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell at times but as a whole the team continues to fall short of a proper performance most times. However, they have an extremely skilful spin attack at disposal, which can help them optimise the conditions prevalent at Chennai’s home ground.
Predicted Playing XI
Chenani Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Key Player to Watch Out
Maheesh Theekshana (Chennai Super Kings)
Maheesh Theekshana’s numbers, seven wickets in nine games this season, might not appear impressive upfront but he has an innate ability to turn games around with the unique skillsets he brings to the table. The off-spinner will be very handy against Kolkata’s left-handed dominant batting unit comprising Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana. Dhoni might also use him to restrict Andre Russell towards the backend of the innings.
Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Iyer scored a half-century in the last game following a lean run post his ton against Mumbai Indians earlier on in the campaign. The batsman will be instrumental towards helping KKR dominate CSK’s spin attack, especially the wicket-taking abilities of Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.
Points Table Current Status
Chennai Super Kings – Points 15 – W-W-NR-L-L
Kolkata Knight Riders – Points 10 – L-W-W-L-W
Predicted Winning Team
CSK have had their impeccable home record shattered by the likes of RR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season but they just seem to be a better team that is well-placed to make use of the conditions in Chepauk to win this game.
Pitch Report
The average first innings batting score in six T20Is at this ground 150, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Sunday evening.
Where to Watch
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm and the digital viewers can catch the game at the same time on the JioCinema application.