IPL 2023: CSK v SRH - Will Ben Stokes' return help Chennai Super Kings secure their second win in a row?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) visit Chennai to take on MS Dhoni's men as the Super Kings await the possible return of their English superstar Ben Stokes.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH come into this game on the back of a 14-run loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday. The Aiden Markram-led side sits in the penultimate spot in the points table with just two victories in five games so far.

Their batting has failed to click consistently and a major part of the issue rests with opener Mayank Agarwal’s indifferent form with the bat. Agarwal has aggregated just 48 runs in five matches and it would be interesting to observe if SRH look to persist with him or choose to open with Abhishek Sharma and Harry Brook in Chepauk.

There is plenty of talent in the batting line-up that follows, including the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klassen. Tripathi and Markram’s ability to manoeuvre spin will hold them in good stead in Chennai’s home turf. There is certain inexperience lower down the order though.

The duo of Abdul Samad and Washington Sundar do not seem to be firing with the bat well enough and that piles additional pressure on their top order. Further, SRH can consider bringing express pacer Umran Malik into the XI after benching him in the previous game.

Chennai, on the other hand, will be delighted with the news that English Test skipper Ben Stokes has returned to training and that he might be available for selection against SRH. The duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana are key to CSK’s bowling plans and Devon Conway has been pretty impressive at the top.

Moeen Ali has been a bit of a hit or miss but his all-round skills ensure that he can turn the game around with the ball pretty much whenever required. So, whether or not skipper MS Dhoni makes space for Stokes in the starting line-up will be closely observed on Friday.

Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh.

Impact Player: Ambati Rayudu

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande.

Impact Player: T Natarajan

Key Player to Watch

Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings)

Pathirana delivered an incredible final spell at the Chinnaswamy against RCB and that has made many tout him as the franchise’s next designated death bowler at least for this season.

Dhoni is big on proper execution of designated plans and the pacer displayed that day that he can hold his nerve at tough moments in unfavourable conditions. The coming game will be a test of whether he can consistently put in those performances against different batting units in an altogether new venue.

Mayank Agarwal (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

SRH spent Rs 8.25 crore on Agarwal and they will be hoping that he begins living up to the expectations that come with that price tag soon enough. The opener has struggled to get going and settle into a rhythm right throughout the season and that is a worrying sign both for him personally as well as for the team.

He is a domestic behemoth and must hence be well versed with what the Chepauk pitch has to offer. If Agarwal can bide his time in the early part of the innings and get some boundaries under his belt, one could potentially seem him break out of the shackles that he has confined himself in.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in six T20Is in this stadium is 150, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball are on the cards on Friday.

Where to Watch

Television viewers can tune into the match on the Star Sports network at 7:30 pm on Friday whereas the digital audience can catch the game at the same time on the JioCinema application.