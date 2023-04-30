IPL 2023: CSK v PBKS - Can Punjab Kings overcome the daunting challenge of beating Chennai at Chepauk?

Both teams come into this game after crushing losses in their previous encounters. CSK hold the edge against Punjab owing as they return to their home turf on Sunday afternoon.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to recover from their respective losses in the previous game. CSK suffered a crushing defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday and they will be edging to get back to winning ways upon returning to their home turf in Chepauk.

There is still uncertainty over English Test skipper Ben Stokes’ return to the setup from his heel injury. The southpaw was expected to return by the end of the month but there is no official regarding the same from either the franchise or the player. CSK isn’t a franchise that rings in too many changes basis just their results and hence they could be heading into this game with an unchanged XI in case Stokes still remains sidelined.

The only point of arguable contention is middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu’s form. He has aggregated 83 runs in eight games and there are suggestions that the team should be roping in someone else as an impact player in the forthcoming games. On the other hand, Punjab’s bowlers might need to significantly uplift their confidence from the thrashing they received from the Lucknow batsmen in the previous game.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side conceded 257 runs and eventually their spirited effort from the bat was not enough to bring them anywhere close to the target. Harpreet Brar could get a look-in the playing XI considering the nature of the track in Chennai whereas Sikandar Raza and Rahul Chahar can team up with him to exploit the conditions if the pitch favours the spinners. Shikhar Dhawan rued not playing an additional spinner after the last game and he could look to address the same in the coming match.

Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Mathisha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Akash Singh

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

Key Player to Watch Out

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad started off the season brilliantly, on an almost flawless note. However, he has been getting into the groove but not converting them into big or match-winning knocks in the last couple of games. He had settled in pretty well during the chase vs RR but failed to capitalise on the momentum thereafter when the onus was on him to see the team through in the second innings. Gaikwad will be looking to get a major score under his belt in the upcoming encounter.

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings)

Sam Curran has scored 143 runs and took six wickets in eight appearances so far this season. He has played some impactful knocks and has been pretty wily with the ball towards the backend of the innings. He emerged as a fan favourite in the couple of seasons he played for CSK in 2020-21 and he will be hoping to put on a show for the same supporters as he takes on the Super Kings in their own backyard in this encounter.

Points Table Current Status

Chennai Super Kings: 10 points – L-W-W-W-L

Punjab Kings: 8 points – L-W-L-W-L

Predicted Winning Team

Chennai might have showed certain weaknesses in their previous game but they are almost unbeatable at home. It will be a tough challenge for Punjab to outclass the MS Dhoni-led team at Chepauk. CSK have been at their destructive best batting first this season and they certainly have the requisite talent and skillsets in their bowling unit to defend the total provided they are sent it to set a target post toss.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in six T20Is in this ground is 150, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards in this game.

Where to Watch

The television audience can watch the match at 3:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed digitally on the JioCinema application at the same time.