IPL 2023: CSK v PBKS - Can Punjab Kings overcome the daunting challenge of beating Chennai at Chepauk?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to recover from their respective losses in the previous game. CSK suffered a crushing defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday and they will be edging to get back to winning ways upon returning to their home turf in Chepauk.

There is still uncertainty over English Test skipper Ben Stokes’ return to the setup from his heel injury. The southpaw was expected to return by the end of the month but there is no official regarding the same from either the franchise or the player. CSK isn’t a franchise that rings in too many changes basis just their results and hence they could be heading into this game with an unchanged XI in case Stokes still remains sidelined.

