IPL 2023 - CSK vs RR Live Score: Chennai Super Kings tighten the grip with their spinners, Royals 110/3 after 13 overs

By CNBCTV18.COM  |  Apr 12, 2023 8:32 PM IST (Updated)
Cricket Score, CSK vs RR Live Score: MS Dhoni called it right at the toss and declared that the home side will bowl first in this potentially high-octane clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

19.4: Deshpande slows down the speed and Hetmyer can only play this towards the off side for a single.

Apr 12, 2023 9:10 PM

19.3: Deshpande uses the angle well and Hetmyer misses the shot down leg. RR review for a wide.

Apr 12, 2023 9:08 PM

19.2: Deshpande takes pace off and the length back and Hetmyer miscues the hoick and takes a couple of runs.

Apr 12, 2023 9:07 PM

19.1: Hetmyer splits the field down the ground and strikes it well over Deshpande's head for a four. 

Apr 12, 2023 9:07 PM

18.6: Dhruv Jurel (4 off 5) c Dube b Akash: Jurel tries to connect the full toss but ends up hitting it to Dube at long off. RR 167/6 after 19 overs.

Apr 12, 2023 9:04 PM

18.5: Wide from Akash and Hetmyer slams this towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 

Apr 12, 2023 9:03 PM

18.4: On that note, Akash misses the length and Hetmyer gets enough bat on that to clear the fence down town.

Apr 12, 2023 9:03 PM

18.3: Akash is consistent with the lengths here and the RR batsmen are consistent with the singles.

Apr 12, 2023 9:02 PM

18.2: Akash is keeping the ball wide off Hetmyer and the Caribbean star hits this towards deep square leg for a single.

Apr 12, 2023 9:01 PM

18.1: Akash starts off the over with a wide full toss that Jurel plays towards deep on the off side for a single.

Apr 12, 2023 9:00 PM

17.6: No connection from Hetmyer but the top edge flies past third man for a four. RR 157/5 after 18 overs.

Apr 12, 2023 8:59 PM

17.6: Wide delivery from Deshpande. 

Apr 12, 2023 8:58 PM

17.5: Hetmyer shuffles towards off side and dispatches this full toss from Deshpande for a maximum down the ground. 

Apr 12, 2023 8:57 PM

17.4: A wide yorker from Deshpande and Hetmyer lets it go in anticipation of a wide ball. Dot delivery.

Apr 12, 2023 8:57 PM

17.2: Hetmyer takes a single playing this one down long off for a single. 

Apr 12, 2023 8:55 PM