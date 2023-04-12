IPL 2023 - CSK vs RR Live Score: Chennai Super Kings tighten the grip with their spinners, Royals 110/3 after 13 overs

19.4: Deshpande slows down the speed and Hetmyer can only play this towards the off side for a single.
19.3: Deshpande uses the angle well and Hetmyer misses the shot down leg. RR review for a wide.
19.2: Deshpande takes pace off and the length back and Hetmyer miscues the hoick and takes a couple of runs.
19.1: Hetmyer splits the field down the ground and strikes it well over Deshpande's head for a four.
18.6: Dhruv Jurel (4 off 5) c Dube b Akash: Jurel tries to connect the full toss but ends up hitting it to Dube at long off. RR 167/6 after 19 overs.
18.5: Wide from Akash and Hetmyer slams this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4: On that note, Akash misses the length and Hetmyer gets enough bat on that to clear the fence down town.
18.3: Akash is consistent with the lengths here and the RR batsmen are consistent with the singles.
18.2: Akash is keeping the ball wide off Hetmyer and the Caribbean star hits this towards deep square leg for a single.
18.1: Akash starts off the over with a wide full toss that Jurel plays towards deep on the off side for a single.
17.6: No connection from Hetmyer but the top edge flies past third man for a four. RR 157/5 after 18 overs.
17.6: Wide delivery from Deshpande.
17.5: Hetmyer shuffles towards off side and dispatches this full toss from Deshpande for a maximum down the ground.
17.4: A wide yorker from Deshpande and Hetmyer lets it go in anticipation of a wide ball. Dot delivery.
17.2: Hetmyer takes a single playing this one down long off for a single.