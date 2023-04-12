IPL 2023 - CSK vs RR Live Score: Chennai opt to bowl first, Moeen, Theekshana in the XI; Boult misses out for the Royals

2.1: Maheesh Theekshana into attack and Padikkal plays this one down covers for a single.
1.6: Deshpande pitches this one very full and Padikkal guides it towards third man for a single. RR 12/1 after 2 overs.
1.5: Deshpande goes full again and Devdutt Padikkal plays it towards mid-off for a dot delivery.
1.4: Yashasvi Jaiswal (10 off 8) c Dube b Deshpande - Deshpande bangs it in short and Jaiswal couldn't control the pull shot. He ends up slicing it to Shivam Dube at mid-off.
1.3: Jaiswal shuffles towards off and lifts a fuller one from Deshpande to lift this over covers for a couple of runs.
1.2: Tushar pitches this one fuller and with a tinge of outswing. Buttler plays this towards deep point for a single.
1.1: Tushar Deshpande gets some lateral movement and sends down an outswinger that Jos Buttler calmly leaves.
0.6: Akash hits the right length and Jaiswal just defends this one towards point. RR 8/0 after 1 over.
0.5: Akash bowls it a bit shorter and Jaiswal punches this off the backfoot to Ruturaj Gaikwad inside the circle.
0.4: Angling into Jaiswal and he guides this one towards deep square leg for a boundary.
0.3: Akash pulls the length back and Jaiswal cuts it at backward point. Theekshana misfields at the boundary and it results in a four.
0.2: Akash sends this one away from Jaiswal, who can't connect the ball. Dot delivery.
0.1: Akash runs in and angles this one into Yashasvi Jaiswal, hits the pad. Dot delivery.
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open for the Royals. Akash Singh with the new ball for CSK.
Chennai have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Confirmed Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal