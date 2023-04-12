Breaking News
TCS Q4 Results: Constant currency revenue growth slowest in 11 quarters
IPL 2023 - CSK vs RR Live Score: Chennai opt to bowl first, Moeen, Theekshana in the XI; Boult misses out for the Royals

IPL 2023 - CSK vs RR Live Score: Chennai opt to bowl first, Moeen, Theekshana in the XI; Boult misses out for the Royals
By CNBCTV18.COM   Apr 12, 2023 7:14 PM IST (Published)
Summary

Cricket Score, CSK vs RR Live Score: MS Dhoni called it right at the toss and declared that the home side will bowl first in this potentially high-octane clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

Live Updates

2.1: Maheesh Theekshana into attack and Padikkal plays this one down covers for a single.

Apr 12, 2023 7:42 PM

1.6: Deshpande pitches this one very full and Padikkal guides it towards third man for a single. RR 12/1 after 2 overs. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:40 PM

1.5: Deshpande goes full again and Devdutt Padikkal plays it towards mid-off for a dot delivery. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:39 PM

1.4: Yashasvi Jaiswal (10 off 8) c Dube b Deshpande - Deshpande bangs it in short and Jaiswal couldn't control the pull shot. He ends up slicing it to Shivam Dube at mid-off. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:38 PM

1.3: Jaiswal shuffles towards off and lifts a fuller one from Deshpande to lift this over covers for a couple of runs. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:37 PM

1.2: Tushar pitches this one fuller and with a tinge of outswing. Buttler plays this towards deep point for a single. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:36 PM

1.1: Tushar Deshpande gets some lateral movement and sends down an outswinger that Jos Buttler calmly leaves. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:35 PM

0.6: Akash hits the right length and Jaiswal just defends this one towards point. RR 8/0 after 1 over. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:34 PM

0.5: Akash bowls it a bit shorter and Jaiswal punches this off the backfoot to Ruturaj Gaikwad inside the circle. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:33 PM

0.4: Angling into Jaiswal and he guides this one towards deep square leg for a boundary. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:33 PM

0.3: Akash pulls the length back and Jaiswal cuts it at backward point. Theekshana misfields at the boundary and it results in a four. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:32 PM

0.2: Akash sends this one away from Jaiswal, who can't connect the ball. Dot delivery. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:31 PM

0.1: Akash runs in and angles this one into Yashasvi Jaiswal, hits the pad. Dot delivery.

Apr 12, 2023 7:31 PM

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open for the Royals. Akash Singh with the new ball for CSK. 

Apr 12, 2023 7:30 PM

Chennai have won the toss and decided to bowl first. 

Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Apr 12, 2023 7:20 PM
X