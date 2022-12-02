English
sports News

IPL 2023 auction: Check key players' list, base price, date and where to watch LIVE
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 2, 2022 3:35:53 PM IST (Updated)

IPL 2023 Auction Date: The mini-auction is different from the previous mega-auction as the 10 franchises were able to retain a majority of their players.

The Indian Premier League's mini-auction is all set to open on December 23 in Kochi with nearly 1,000 players up for grabs at the mini-auction. The IPL mini 2023 will see 714 Indian and 277 overseas players for the franchises in the T20 league to pick from. Of these, nearly 700 players will be making their debut in the tournament if chosen.

The mini-auction is different from the earlier held mega-auction as the 10 franchises managed to retain majority of their players. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 players. Of these, a maximum of 8 players can be from overseas. The 10 teams in total retained 163 players, including 50 overseas players. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained the least number of players with only 12 players remaining, while Delhi Capitals retained the most with 20 players from the previous season still in the team.


Where to watch LIVE

The two-day auction will begin on December 23 and continue on December 24. The mini-auction can available live on Star Sports and Voot from 6 pm onwards.

Base Price

The base price starts from Rs 20 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 2 crore per player. Uncapped players usually have a base price of Rs 20 lakh while major stars can command a Rs 2 crore base price. In this auction, a total of 21 players have set their base price as Rs 2 crore. For the first time, there is no Indian player in the auction with the base price of Rs 2 crore.

Also read: New IPL chairman Arun Dhumal speaks strategy as BCCI plans to make it 'number one sports league in the world'

Players with a Rs 2 crore base price

Tom Banton, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Jason Holder, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Rassie van der Dussen.

Players with a 1.5 crore base price

Sean Abott, Harry Brook, Shakib Al Hasan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Zampa.

Players with a 1 crore base price

Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein, David Wiese.

Also read: After three years IPL to return to its old home and away format for the 2023 season; Women's IPL to be launched soon

Key players

Some of the key players that may be on the list of franchises to pick include opener Mayank Agarwal, batsman Jason Roy, who had suddenly pulled out of the last tournament due to personal reasons, Ajinkya Rahane, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’ and bowler Chama Milind who has impressed many on the domestic List-A circuit.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
