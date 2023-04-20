Venkatesh Iyer believes that the importance of all-rounders is diminishing due to the Impact Player rule as teams prefer to play specialists in both batting and bowling departments now.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer believes that teams have cracked using the Impact Player rule to their benefit right from the beginning and that players coming into the game through this method are proving out to be the real X-factors for their respective sides.

“It’s a very interesting rule that has come into place. If you are playing in the IPL, the think-tank is so big in every team that I guess they might have figured it out in the very first match itself. By now, everyone knows how to use the Impact Player. If you see the results, the Impact Players are turning out to be an X factor,” Iyer was quoted in a report by News18.

Iyer is a batting all-rounder but can prove out to be pretty handy with his medium pace especially in the middle phases of an innings. He has taken only three scalps in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career so far but has 42 dismissals to his name in 85 domestic T20 matches.

However, KKR have been regularly swapping him for leg-spinner Suyash Sharma whenever it is their turn to bowl. The 19-year-old has taken six wickets in four appearances so far and adds significant depth to Kolkata’s spin bowling arsenal. Iyer believes that the role of an all-rounder is diminishing as more and more teams prefer to field specialists making good use of the Impact Player provision.

“Honestly, with the coming of the Impact Player rule, the number of overs an all-rounder is bowling has dropped down drastically. Obviously, if a team has a specialist bowler as their sixth bowler and then they don’t want to try their all-rounder. This is what the Impact Player rule has brought. It has lessened the utility of all-rounders,” Iyer further added.

The southpaw has notched 234 runs in five innings in IPL 2023, which includes a cracking century that he scored against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. He has maintained an incredible strike rate of 170.80 and KKR will be hoping for him to display similar batting form when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday evening.