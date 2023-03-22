IPL 2023: All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed is desperate to shine again for the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shahbaz has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team for the past three years. Left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner Shahbaz has played 15 matches in IPL. He has 87 runs at 10.88 in 15 overs. At an economy of 7.18, Shahbaz has a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy.

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been influencing the entire country in recent times with his batting. Shahbaz Ahmed from Mayan area of Haryana played for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and has been a dependable force for the Bengal team for the last few years.

One of the most consistent domestic cricketers of the country

Earlier, he had experience of hitting two consecutive sixes in Andre Russell’s ball. Before the Indian Premier League, Shahbaz Ahmed performed brilliantly for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. He has given the team confidence with his excellent batting in domestic cricket.

Surprising statistics

He has performed well in bowling also. Shahbaz has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team for the past three years. Left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner Shahbaz has played 15 matches in IPL. He has 87 runs at 10.88 in 15 overs. At an economy of 7.18, Shahbaz has a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy.

Role model Jadeja

He considers Indian all-rounder and current captain of Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja as his role model. Virat Kohli gave a big certificate to Shahbaz.

One of Kohli's favourites

Virat feels Shahbaz excels in all three categories. Manoj Tiwari found him from club cricket. Apart from playing for RCB, Shahbaz played three matches in the jersey of the Indian national team. He made his debut against South Africa.

Ice cold mentality

In domestic cricket, Shahbaz played more than 15 matches and scored more than 600 runs. Batting average 39.54. He has more than 20 wickets in List ‘A’ cricket. Shahbaz is a cold-headed boy who knows how to take pressure. He is not afraid even in difficult situations. Recently played a fighting innings for Bengal in the Ranji final at Eden.