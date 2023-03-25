For the first time since 2019, the Indian Premier League will be played in the home and away format. The 2023 season of the IPL will see 10 participating teams play matches on their home grounds and will also travel for the away games.The 2023 season of the IPL will see cricket being played in Guwahati and Dharamasala, along with the 10 cities that are the home base of the franchisees. While Guwahati will act as home city for Rajasthan Royals for two matches, Punjab Kings is set to play its two home matches in Dharamasala. Here is a look at the 12 cricket stadiums that will play host to the 10 Indian Premier League teams this summer
Home Team: Mumbai Indians (MI)| Stadium capacity: 32,000 | End names: Garware Pavilion End, Tata End | Image: (Reuters)
Eden Gardens, Kolkata | Home Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Stadium capacity: 66,000 | End names: High Court End, Pavilion End | Image: (Reuters)
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru | Home Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) | Stadium capacity: 40,000 | End names: Pavilion End, BEML End | Image: (BCCI)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai | Home Team: Chennai Super Kings CSK) | Stadium capacity: 38,000 | End names: Anna Pavilion End, V Pattabhiraman Gate End| Image: (TNCA)
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad | Home Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) | Stadium capacity: 55,000 | End names: Pavilion End, North End End| Image: (Reuters)
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali | Home Team: Punjab Kings (PBKS)| Stadium capacity: 27,000 | End names: Pavilion End, City End | Image: (Christopher Lee)
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi | Home Team: Delhi Capitals (DC)| Stadium capacity: 41,842 | End names: Stadium End, Pavilion End | Image: (Reuters)
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur | Home Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR) | Stadium capacity: 30,000 | End names: Van Vihar Colony End Garh Ganesh Temple End | Image: (AFP)
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati | Home Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR) | Stadium capacity: 40,000 | End names: Media End, Pavilion End | Image: (PTI)
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow | Home Team: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) | Stadium capacity: 50,000 | End names: North End, South End | Image: (Ekana.com)
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala | Home Team: Punjab Kings (PBKS)| Stadium capacity: 23,000 | End names: River End, College End | Image: ICC)
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Home Team: Gujarat Titans (GT) | Stadium capacity: 132,000 | End names: Adani Pavilion End, Jio End | Image: (Reuters)
