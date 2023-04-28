IPL 2023 sees 42% drop in TV ads as only 86 brands participate against 136 last year: BARC

The BARC report also states that just 37 categories have opted to advertise on TV for this IPL season, resulting in a 35 percent drop. Last year, 59 categories advertised on TV till the first 19 matches.

The Indian Premier League has witnessed a drop in the number of advertisers this season. The latest data of the Broadcasters Audience and Research Council (BARC) states that the number of advertisers on TV has dropped by 42 percent in the first 29 matches of this season. In the previous season, the number of advertisers stood at 81.

The drop in advertiser interest can also be seen in the number of brands as well as categories that have advertised on TV this season.

And when it comes to the advertisers on TV, this year just 86 of them are on board, a 36 percent drop from last IPL season's 136 brands. The missing brands this season include Swiggy, CRED, PayTm, BYJU's, Acko, who had betted big on TV till last year.

Meanwhile, recently BARC data also showed that IPL's TV viewership numbers had dropped this year. The opening game of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Gujarat Titans (GT) had a reach of just 22 percent.

Official broadcaster Star claimed they had recorded a 30 percent growth in viewership in comparison to the previous season of the tournament. However, the BARC figures seemed to challenge the same with a significant section of the audience even shifting to watch the IPL games through the digital medium on the JioCinema application.

On the other hand, JioCinema has reported that more than six crore unique viewers tuned in for the CSK vs GT game and that its total match views for that encounter breached the 50 crore mark.

The latest figures from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) suggests that people are increasingly moving away from watching the IPL on television with official digital rights holder JioCinema posting record viewership numbers for the opening game of the season between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).