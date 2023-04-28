IPL 2023 sees 42% drop in TV ads as only 86 brands participate against 136 last year: BARC

The BARC report also states that just 37 categories have opted to advertise on TV for this IPL season, resulting in a 35 percent drop. Last year, 59 categories advertised on TV till the first 19 matches.

The Indian Premier League has witnessed a drop in the number of advertisers this season. The latest data of the Broadcasters Audience and Research Council (BARC) states that the number of advertisers on TV has dropped by 42 percent in the first 29 matches of this season. In the previous season, the number of advertisers stood at 81.

The drop in advertiser interest can also be seen in the number of brands as well as categories that have advertised on TV this season.

The BARC report states that just 37 categories have opted to advertise on TV this year, resulting in a 35 percent drop. Last year, 59 categories advertised on TV till the first 19 matches.