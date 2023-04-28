English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIPL 2023 sees 42% drop in TV ads as only 86 brands participate against 136 last year: BARC

IPL 2023 sees 42% drop in TV ads as only 86 brands participate against 136 last year: BARC

IPL 2023 sees 42% drop in TV ads as only 86 brands participate against 136 last year: BARC
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 1:10:17 PM IST (Updated)

The BARC report also states that just 37 categories have opted to advertise on TV for this IPL season, resulting in a 35 percent drop. Last year, 59 categories advertised on TV till the first 19 matches. 

The Indian Premier League has witnessed a drop in the number of advertisers this season. The latest data of the Broadcasters Audience and Research Council (BARC) states that the number of advertisers on TV has dropped by 42 percent in the first 29 matches of this season. In the previous season, the number of advertisers stood at 81.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth is expected to rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth is expected to rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The drop in advertiser interest can also be seen in the number of brands as well as categories that have advertised on TV this season.
The BARC report states that just 37 categories have opted to advertise on TV this year, resulting in a 35 percent drop. Last year, 59 categories advertised on TV till the first 19 matches.
Note To Readers

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X