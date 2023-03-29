The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As the excitement for the IPL builds up here is a look at the 10 players to look forward to in the upcoming season of the league.

No. 10 | Jofra Archer |

The England fast bowler is making a return to the IPL after a lengthy injury lay-off. The last time Archer played an IPL game, he was a Rajasthan Royals player. He was bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL mega auction, however injury forced Archer to miss the 2022 edition of the IPL. Mumbai Indians fancied pairing Archer alongside Jasprit Bumrah to strengthen its pace attack. But with Bumrah set to miss the 2023 season of the IPL, it is now on Archer to fill Bumrah's boots and lead Mumbai Indians' fast bowling lineup. (Image: Mumbai Indians Twitter)

No.9 | Cameron Green | Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green was the second most expensive buy in the 2023 IPL auction as Mumbai Indians splurged Rs. 17.5 crore to get his services. Green heads into the IPL on the back of a good show against India in the Border-Gavaskar Test series where he notched his maiden Test hundred. Prior to the Test hundred, Green stamped his authority as an all-rounder as he hit a fifty and picked a five-for in a Test against South Africa. Green is one of the most exciting young all-rounders in world cricket. Mumbai Indians will be looking for the contributions from Green both with the bat and the ball in the upcoming season. (Image: Mumbai Indians Twitter)

No.8 | Sam Curran | England all-rounder Sam Curran holds the tag of being the most expensive player in the history of the IPL after Punjab Kings broke bank and shelled out Rs. 18.5 crore to sign the player. After missing the 2022 season of the IPL, Curran is ready to shine again. Punjab Kings will be hoping that Curran is able to reproduce his ICC T20 World Cup 2022 form during the season. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No.7 | Ben Stokes | Another English all-rounder whose return to the IPL is highly anticipated is Ben Stokes. After a season away from the IPL, Stokes is returning to the league as Chennai Super Kings splashed Rs. 16.25 crore in the IPL auction to get the Englishman. Stokes ability to deliver in clutch situation is renowned. And there are reports that in Stokes, CSK could have also found their future captain once MS Dhoni walks away from the league. (Image: CSK Twitter)

No.6 | Aiden Markram | Sunrisers Hyderabad have promoted Aiden Markaram as the team's new skipper. Markram is one of the most destructive T20 batsman in the world and after leading SRH's sister team Sunrisers Eastern Cape all the way to the glory in South Africa's T20 league, expectations from Markram are high this season. (Image: IPL)

No.5 | Harry Brook | Harry Brook is one of England's most destructive middle-order batsman. Brook is expected to bulk up SRH batting in the middle order. Brook's value as a T20 batter can be understood from the fact that when his name came up during the 2023 IPL auction, there was a bidding war between SRH, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore before SRH managed to sign the young batter for Rs. 13.25 crores. The 2023 season will be the first time that Brook will be playing in the Indian Premier League. (Image: IPL)

No.4 | Mitchell Marsh | If current form is anything to go by, then Delhi Capitals will be high on confidence after seeing Mitchell Marsh bat against Indian in the recently concluded ODI series. Marsh was at his destructive best against India as he blasted two fiery fifties. The Aussie all-rounder have had a fluctuating IPL career. But both the player and his team would be hoping that Marsh enjoys an injury free season. DC would also hope that Marsh is also fit enough to slot in a few overs to fulfill his all-rounder's role as well. (Image: IPL)

No.3 | Nitish Rana | With regular captain Shreyas Iyer set to miss a major chunk of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League due to back injury, Kolkata Knight Riders have made Nitish Rana as the team's captain. The 2023 season of the IPL will be the first time that Rana will be captaining an IPL team. Rana has grown as a batter who can finish of tight run chases. But with only a little experience of leading a team, it would be interesting to see how Rana fulfills the dual roles and guide the team to success. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No.2 | Michael Bracewell | With Glenn Maxwell's availability uncertain, Royal Challengers Bangalore had signed England batter Will Jacks as a cover for Maxwell. But when Jacks himself got injured, the team had to bring in New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as Jacks' replacement. Bracewell is one of the fiercest hitter of the cricket ball and a great example of his power hitting is the counterattacking hundred that he blasted against India in an ODI in a tough run chase earlier this year. And just like Maxwell, Bracewell too can turn his arm over and slot in a few overs of off spin. In Bracewell, RCB could have landed a key player. (Image: AP)

No. 1 | MS Dhoni | Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is way past his prime ye he continues to shoulder the leadership responsibilities for CSK until a suitable replacement is found. There were hints last season that Dhoni is already planning for a life beyond the IPL as Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as the team's captain at the start of the season. But once the move backfired, Dhoni was back as the team's captain. There is a strong possibility that the 2023 season of the IPL could be Dhoni's last. Should that be the case, all IPL fans irrespective of the teams they support would be closely following Dhoni whenever he walks onto the field. (Image: IPL/BCCI)