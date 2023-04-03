IPL 2023 | Super Sunday roundup: Faf du Plessis-Kohli demolish MI; SRH falter against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis was adjudged the Player of the Match for setting RCB's innings by scoring 73 runs at a strike rate of 169.77. Kohli, on the other hand, was 82 not out off 49 balls.

The duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli tore apart the Mumbai Indians' (MI) bowling unit as they put up a stupendous opening partnership of 148 runs in 14.5 overs to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cruise towards the target of 172 set by the visitors at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

With a combined 11 sixes and boundaries between the two of them, the veteran batting pair made a strong statement in Bangalore's first game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai's pace bowling duo of Jason Behrendorff and Jofra Archer were taken to the cleaners as the rest of the attack failed to display any incisiveness and bite that could trouble the Bangalore batsmen.

Mumbai were spearheaded to the 171 run total courtesy a defining knock of 84 runs from 46 deliveries including nine boundaries and four sixes by their 20-year-old sensation Tilak Varma. The team was reduced for 98/4 at the end of 14 overs but Varma’s impressive hitting prowess especially towards the backend of the innings propelled them to a challenging total at the end of the innings.

The rest of the Mumbai batsmen including Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and star recruit Cameron Green failed to show up with the bat though newcomer Nehal Wsadhera played a fine cameo of 21 runs, even hitting a 101 meter six in the process. RCB skipper du Plessis was adjudged as the Player of the Match for scoring 73 runs at a strike rate of 169.77.

SRH demolish RR

Earlier, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) got the better of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the first of the two games on Sunday. Half-centuries from the trio of Sanju Samson (55), Jos Buttler (54) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) propelled RR to 203/5 at the end of 20 overs.

The Rajasthan bowling unit them came together to attack brilliantly in tandem as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets and pacer Trent Boult scalped two dismissals to contain SRH to only 131/8 in the second innings. Hyderabad’s major acquisitions, Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook, could notch only 27 and 13 runs respectively as the domestic duo of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were sent off for a duck in the opening over of the game by Boult.

Abdul Samad (32) and Umran Malik (19) provided a late flourish to the Hyderabad innings but it was far from enough to get them over the finishing line.

What’s next?

RR will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Guwahati on April 5 whereas SRH will lock horns against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the capital of Uttar Pradesh on April 7. Mumbai will be locking horns against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 8 and RCB will play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 6.