IPL 2023 - SRH v DC: Will the sun rise on Hyderabad's season against the depleted Delhi Capitals?

Delhi Capitals secured their first victory of the season in the last game and now they tour to Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers, who have endured a very topsy-turvy campaign so far.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. DC finally opened their account with a four-wicket victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The David Warner-led side somehow strutted to the 128-run target in the 20th over in a performance that wasn’t inspiring but somehow helped them mustered two points after five losses on a trot.

The Capitals had rung in quite a few changes in their XI for that game and it surely paid rich dividends. Firstly, veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was introduced in the lineup and he returned with impressive figures of 4-0-19-2 whilst bowling a majority of his overs in the powerplay.

Mukesh Kumar fared pretty well and demonstrated some good death bowling skills whereas Kuldeep Yadav picked a couple of scalps in his three overs whilst conceding merely 15.

In batting, skipper David Warner picked up some good momentum as he slammed 11 boundaries en route his 57. Issues persist in the middle-order but the team can take a lot of heart from Axar Patel’s recent batting form and a win on the road will do them a world of good at this moment.

Also Read:

With respect to SRH, there appears to be a lot of confusion over the designated roles of some of the instrumental players in the team. All-rounder Washington Sundar hasn’t been bowling in the powerplay, which is when he is at his best with the ball. Opener Mayank Agarwal was demoted to number six in the previous game and Harry Brook hasn’t really had much to show barring the terrific century he scored against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The bowling beams with potential but the batting unit isn’t giving them much to play with at this moment and Aiden Markram will be hoping that a return to their home turf ensures their return to winning ways on Monday.

Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande

Impact Player: Mayank Dagar

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Impact Player: Aman Khan

Key Player to Watch

Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The captain needs to take charge of a faltering campaign for the SRH. He doesn’t have much to show with the bat barring the half-century against KKR. The batting unit is failing to click cohesively at the moment and an impactful performance from Markram at home can turbocharge the franchise to revive their campaign straightaway.

Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi have a flailing middle-order at their disposal and the onus to carry the same well rests on Axar Patel’s shoulders. The southpaw has added newer elements to his overall batting style. He is comfortable manoeuvring the strike as well as unleashing the big shots as and when required. With the ball, he can mount pressure on SRH’s overseas contingent in the middle overs.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in this track in just two T20Is is 196, which suggests that a fairly high-scoring encounter is on the cards on Monday.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the digital viewers can tune into the game at the same time on the JioCinema application.