IPL 2023 - LSG v GT: Can Gujarat Titans strike back at the Super Giants' home turf?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home hoping to inflict a second successive loss on the defending champions.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Sports City in the capital of Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Saturday. Both teams come into this game on the back of facing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous encounter. LSG managed to overcome the Sanju Samson-led side by 10 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The KL Rahul-led side managed to defend a partly total of 154 courtesy a well-oiled bowling effort at the Royals’ home ground. Their continued persistence with Kyle Mayers over Quinton de Kock at the top continued to pay rich dividends as the southpaw notched 51 runs whilst emerging as the highest run-scorer for the team.

Pacer Avesh Khan and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis struck three and two wickets respectively whereas the rest of the bowlers put up a cohesive effort to restrict the opposition to 144 at the end of 20 overs. This was despite them getting off to a flier and scoring 87 for no loss in the 12th over.

Lucknow have adopted a horses for courses approach wherein they ring in a couple of tactical changes per game depending on the conditions on offer. Hence, once can expect Mark Wood replacing Naveen-ul-Haq in the playing XI despite the Afghan’s terrific returns of 4-0-19-0 in the last game.

GT, on the other hand, faced a setback in the last match as an incredible innings from Shimron Hetmyer downed them in their own backyard on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side is at bay when they chase and Lucknow have been pretty good at defending totals this season.

It will be interesting to see if the home team plays to their own strength by batting first or decides to counter the Titans by making them pose a total if they end up winning the toss. Not many changes are expected in the Gujarat playing XI.

Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Amit Mishra

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Noor Ahmed

Key Players to Watch

Kyle Mayers (Lucknow Super Giants)

Mayers has made the opening spot his own by displacing Quinton de Kock from the XI with some consistent outings coupled with his flamboyant hitting abilities. Mayers has scored 219 runs in six games at an average and strike rate of 36.50 and 154.23 including three half-centuries so far.

He has both been attacking as well as sensible as per the demands of the situation and his tackling of Gujarat’s new-ball prowess spearheaded by Mohammed Shami will be an interesting battle in the coming game.

Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)

Pandya extracted some fine movement off the pitch by bowling the opening spell in the last game. he also made ahandy contribution of 28 runs with the bat but will be hoping to deliver more impactful performances with his willow in order to bring his team back to winning ways.

The Lucknow track is notorious for being a bit too friendly to the slower bowlers at times and Pandya’s game awareness and ability to manoeuvre the Lucnow spinners will come in handy at that time.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score in four T20Is in this stadium is 151, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Saturday afternoon.

Where to Watch

The television viewers can tune into action at 3:30 pm on Saturday afternoon on the Star Sports network whereas the digital audience can catch the match at the same on the JioCinema application.