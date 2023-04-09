IPL 2023 - GT v KKR preview: Defending champions Gujarat Titans aim for three wins in a row against Kolkata Knight Riders

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have been in a flawless run of form since the first game onwards, but, can they make it three victories in a row as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) come visiting to Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon?

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of victories in the respective previous encounters.

The Titans defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday whereas the Knight Riders rounded off an emphatic 81-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

For the visitors, it was their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy who were instrumental in overcoming the challenge put forth by the RCB batting unit in the last game. The two off-spinners conceded 31 runs in their 7.4 overs combined and scalped six dismissals to break the back of the RCB line-up and captain Nitish Rana will be again banking on them to deliver the goods in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon.

Kolkata will also hope that Shardul Thakur, who produced an absolute blinder 68-run knock against the RCB, continues his impressive form in all departments as the all-rounder brings about a very fine balance in the KKR XI.

It will also be interesting to see whether KKR decide to straightaway English opener Jason Roy into the playing XI. Roy has been roped into the KKR squad as a replacement to Shakib al Hasan and the 32-year-old can significantly strengthen the team’s top-order that is missing the presence of skipper Shreyas Iyer at the moment.

On the other hand, the Titans do not have much to worry about currently. Their major recruit Kane Williamson is out of the tournament due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury but his absence has arguably not bothered them much in the two games so far. Their middle-order has picked up from where they left in the last campaign and the team’s innate ability to emerge victorious in important moments seems to be holding them in good stead currently.

Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Key Player To Watch

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)

The young superstar will be edging to perform well against his former franchise, especially considering the rich vein of form that he is in. Gill has been striking the ball sublimely in the last few months and he has even recorded a century in both T20Is and ODIs in this ground this year. There could be no stopping the Punjab batsman if he manages to get his eye in today.

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

KKR will need Sunil Narine to bring all his years of experience and his supreme skillsets to the fore as they would try and put brakes on the Titans’ incredible middle-order. Narine will have favourable match-ups against David Miller and Rahul Tewatia and he could get half of the job done for his side if he manages to send them back to the pavilion early into the proceedings.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in this track is 160 runs in 10 T20Is and that suggests that a good contest between the bat and the ball are on the cards for the spectators.

Where to Watch

The match will resume on 3:30 PM on Sunday. TV viewers can catch all the action live on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can tune into the game on the JioCinema application.