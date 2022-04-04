IPL 2022: With momentum on their side, Rajasthan Royals face RCB in battle of Royals

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing.

The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it. For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, as he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred. He would, however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs. After his half-century in the first game, RR skipper Sanju Samson was unable to convert the start against Mumbai Indians. Knowing his ability to hit sixes at will, Samson would be more than keen to find consistency and lead from the front. Another important cog in their wheel is West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer, who has played useful cameos in the first two games. The top five, if they get going, can make things hard for the RCB bowlers.

On the bowling front, RR are unlikely to tinker with their combination. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini held their nerve against Kieron Pollard and were right on the money. Eight overs of Ashwin and Chahal can turn the game on its head and their contribution could prove decisive. For Bangalore, their bowlers led by Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga performed their task with perfection against KKR. While Hasaranga will be key in stopping Samson and Co, pacers David Willey, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, who combined to take four wickets against KKR, would need to come good again. Also, death overs specialist Harshal Patel will have to be at his best if RCB aim to contain a powerful RR batting unit. More than bowling, batting has been a concern for RCB.

While opener Anuj Rawat needs to show consistency, Du Plessis also will have to lead from the front and get a big score. It is still not clear whether Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be available for the team's third game of the season.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match starts at 7.30 PM.