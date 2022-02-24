IPL 2022 to start on March 26, final on May 29; 40% crowd to be allowed in Maharashtra stadiums

0

By CNBCTV18.com
A total of 74 matches will be played between the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Gahunje stadium in Pune. No decision has been taken yet with regards to play-offs, but Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host the final of the tournament. 

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League will begin in Mumbai on March 26 and end on May 29, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday. Patel added that 40 percent of the crowd will be allowed at the start of the tournament. "The IPL will start on Saturday, March 26," Patel said.
Patel broke the news after the IPL governing council meeting on Thursday. This season will feature two new franchisees -- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. A total of 74 matches will be played between the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Gahunje stadium in Pune.
"Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and to start with, it will be 40 percent. If the COVID situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be full house at the business end," a source told NDTV.
Sources said no decision has been taken yet with regards to play-offs, but Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host the final of the tournament.
Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, led by former India captain MS Dhoni, will be looking to retain their title.
With PTI inputs
