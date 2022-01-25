IPL 2022: Team line-ups and purses going into the mega auction; all you need to know

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in a couple of months. While there is widespread anticipation for the tournament there is also a large number of fans waiting eagerly for the auction that will tell us what the IPL sides will look like. However, teams have already retained some players, giving us an idea of what their basic structure will be. Here is a look at players retained by the teams along with the amount remaining in their purses.
Mumbai Indians | Retained players: Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Surya Kumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), and Pollard (Rs 6 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 48 crore
Chennai Super Kings| Retained players: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) and Rituraj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 48 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore| Retained players: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore) and Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 57 crore (Image: PTI)
Rajasthan Royals| Retained players: Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Butler (Rs 10 crore), and Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 62 crore
SunRisers Hyderabad | Retained players: Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Umar Malik (Rs 4 crore), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 68 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders | Retained players: Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore) and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 48 crore
Punjab Kings | Retained players: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore) and Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 72 crore
Delhi Capitals | Retained players: Rishab Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 4 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 47.5 crore (Image: AP)
Lucknow Super Giants | Retained players: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 6.5 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 59 crore
Ahmedabad franchise | Retained players: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) | Purse remaining: Rs 52 crore (Image: Reuters)
