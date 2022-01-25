IPL 2022: Team line-ups and purses going into the mega auction; all you need to know

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in a couple of months. While there is widespread anticipation for the tournament there is also a large number of fans waiting eagerly for the auction that will tell us what the IPL sides will look like. However, teams have already retained some players, giving us an idea of what their basic structure will be. Here is a look at players retained by the teams along with the amount remaining in their purses.