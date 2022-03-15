0

IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav unlikely to be available for MI's IPL opener vs DC on March 27

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
"Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told.

IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav unlikely to be available for MI's IPL opener vs DC on March 27
Mumbai Indian's star middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss his team's opener against Delhi Capitals on March 27 as he is unlikely to fully recover from a hairline fracture on his thumb.
Yadav, one of the four players retained by Mumbai Indians, sustained the injury during the T20 series against the West Indies and subsequently missed the assignment against Sri Lanka.
"Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told.
Yadav was the team's second-highest scorer behind captain Rohit Sharma last season. Yadav has accumulated 317 runs in 14 innings hitting two fifties along the way.
(With inputs from PTI
)
 
