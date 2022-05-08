Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took one step close to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs with a dominant 67-run victory over a hapless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the early game on Sunday, May 8.

The win helps RCB consolidate their position in the fourth and final playoff spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table while leaving SRH in sixth position with 10 points from 11 games.

Virat Kohli (0) walked back on a ‘Golden Duck’ on the very first ball of the game, however, Faf du Plessis’ impressive innings (73 not-out off 50 balls) coupled with a blistering cameo from Dinesh Karthik (30 not-out off 8 balls) saw RCB finish in style with a dominant score of 192/3 on the board.

Wanindu Hasaranga (4-1-18-5) then shone with the ball as he picked up his maiden IPL five-wicket haul to hand SRH a heavy 67-run defeat despite a fighting innings from Rahul Tripathi (58 off 37 balls).

SRH’s run-chase got off to an incredulous start as Kane Williamson did one better than Kohli to walk back on a ‘Diamond Duck’ as the SRH captain was Run Out when pushed into a single by Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek punched the 1st ball to Shahbaz Ahmed at cover and set off for a risky single. Shahbaz rattled the stumps with a superb direct-hit to catch Williamson just millimeters short of safety.

Abhishek (0) himself walked back on a duck just 4 balls later as he looked to hoick the 5th ball from Glenn Maxwell (1/13) only to be beaten with the ball hitting the off-stump.

Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi helped Hyderabad settle with a slow 50-run partnership. However, the pair were split when Wanindu Hasaranga entered the attack in the 9th over and got Markram (21 off 27 balls) caught at deep midwicket off his 2nd delivery.

Hasaranga returned for his second over in the 13th over and struck with his first delivery this time, getting Nicholas Pooran (19 off 14 balls) caught at short third man. The wicket-keeper batter looked to slog but could only get a thick edge onto the ball.

Rahul Tripathi meanwhile kept SRH in the race as he brought up a fighting half-century off 32 balls with a six against Mohammed Siraj in the 14th over.

Hasaranga returned to pick his third of the night in the 15th over as he outfoxed Jagadeesha Suchith (2) with a googly and Karthik did well to whip off the bails in a flash to reduce SRH to 104/5.

That sparked a spectacular collapse from Hyderabad as Josh Hazlewood (2/17) got rid of the dangerman Tripathi (58 off 37 balls) and Kartik Tyagi (0) off consecutive balls in the 16th over.

Hasaranga then grabbed his fifer as he sent back Shashank Singh (8) and Umran Malik (0) off consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to leave RCB just one wicket away from victory.

Harshal Patel (1/20) then picked up his maiden wicket of the night as he got Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8) caught out in the final over to seal the two points.

Earlier at the Toss, Faf du Plessis opted to bat as Bangalore named an unchanged side. Hyderabad made two changes with J Suchith replacing Shreyas Gopal and Afghanistan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi making his debut in place of Sean Abbott.

There were shockwaves right away as Kohli suffered the embarrassment of a second ‘Golden Duck’ against Hyderabad this season on the very first delivery. It was a rather innocuous looking ball from the spinner Suchith and Kohli could only walk back dejected after a total lapse of concentration saw him flick it straight to Williamson at short midwicket.

du Plessis and Rajat Patildar helped RCB overcome that shock comfortably though with a massive 105-run partnership off 73 balls for the second wicket. The duo navigated Hyderabad’s pace attack comfortably, with Umran Malik getting hit for 3 fours and a six upon his introduction to the attack, giving away 20 runs in the 7th over.

Faf brought up his fifty off just 34 balls with a boundary against Kartik Tyagi in the 12th over. Hyderabad managed to separate the pair in the next over as Suchith (2/30) returned for his final over and got Patildar (48 off 38 balls) caught at deep midwicket.

Glenn Maxwell (33 off 24 balls) hit 3 fours and 2 sixes during an entertaining cameo but walked back in the 19th over when looking to hit Tyagi over the ropes but could only find the fielder at long-on.

Dinesh Karthik walked out and immediately got going as he launched the final delivery from Tyagi for six. He then hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for six, six, six and four off the final four balls to finish unbeaten on 30 off just 8 balls. Faf remained unbeaten on 73 off 50 balls as RCB posted a challenging total of 192/3.