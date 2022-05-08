Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have revenge on their mind when they go up against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 8.

RCB are in high spirits after a victory in their last game propelled them into the playoff spots on the IPL 2022 Points Table while SRH are on a wretched three-match losing streak which has seen them drop down into sixth spot.

However, it won’t just be about points in this tie as RCB will be out for revenge after being embarrassed by SRH when these two sides met earlier this season. Hyderabad bowled out Bangalore for just 68 runs , the lowest total this season, with the SRH pace attack wreaking havoc. Hyderabad then chased down that total in double-quick time as they needed just 8 overs to seal a dominant win.

Since that victory, SRH has gone off the boil, losing all three of their games as injuries have taken a toll on the squad. Their latest defeat was a 21-run loss against Delhi Capitals . Former player David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 as DC posted a total of 207/3. SRH were then reduced to 37/3 in the chase before Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34 balls) scored some consolation runs to reduce the deficit and avoid an embarrassing margin of defeat.

Hyderabad were without their main spinner, Washington Sundar and leading wicket-taker T Natarajan in that game with both players out due to injury. Captain Kane Williamson is also struggling for form which has further weakened the side.

Bangalore meanwhile come into this game after securing a morale-boosting 13-run victory over current champions Chennai Super Kings . Mahipal Lomror (42 off 27 balls) made the most of his opportunity while Faf du Plessis (38) was again among the runs as RCB posted a target of 173/8. Glenn Maxwell (2/22) then chipped in with an important spell in the middle overs before Harshal Patel (3/35) once again showed his mastery in the death-overs to help seal the victory.

The most encouraging sign for Bangalore is that former captain Virat Kohli seems to have regained some confidence and his promotion to the top of the order is slowly paying dividends. Their bowling attack is also firing in unison and RCB will be hoping to inflict further misery on SRH as they seek revenge for that embarrassing 9-wicket defeat earlier in the season.

SRH vs RCB Team News:

SRH Team News: Washington Sunder and T Natarajan both missed the previous game due to injury while Marco Jansen has been dropped after a couple of poor outings. Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott all made their SRH debuts in the last game and while neither of them caught the eye, Hyderabad might have to back their players to come good as they grapple with injuries.

RCB Team News: Bangalore are growing in confidence as the tournament progresses and they named an unchanged line-up in both their last two games. We can expect the same playing XI for this tie as captain Faf du Plessis looks for consistency from his squad.

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report: The last game at the Wankhede Stadium saw a batting-friendly track laid out where Punjab posted 189/5 which was comfortably chased down. Four of the last five matches have been won by the team chasing although this being an afternoon game, the captains might prefer posting a big score on the board if they win the Toss.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Sunday, May 8 with the Toss scheduled for 3.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Aiden Markram has been in good form for SRH off late and has 305 runs from 10 games this season. He also scored a solid half-century on his last outing at the Wankhede. Faf du Plessis is another batter who looks in good nick and is RCB’s leading scorer this season with 316 runs from 11 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Glenn Maxwell finally found some good form with the ball in the last game as he struck with important wickets in the middle-overs. The Aussie all-rounder will be eager to get going with the bat too and help his team with some typically explosive performances. Shahbaz Ahmed could be another valuable pick as he has three wickets in the last two games but his form with the bat has suffered in the last few games.

Top Bowling Picks: Harshal Patel looked back to his best in the last game and will be eager to add to his tally of 13 wickets from 10 games this season. Meanwhile, Umran Malik has gone for runs in the last two outings and he’ll be keen to bounce back after picking 15 wickets from 10 games.

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

SRH vs RCB Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.