IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: Rabada gives Punjab Kings an early breakthrough, sends back Priyam

Match 70 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Catch live score and updates from SRH vs PBKS here.
After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 52/1 ( Abhishek Sharma 32 , Rahul Tripathi 15)
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH 52/1 after 7 overs.
After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 43/1 ( Abhishek Sharma 25 , Rahul Tripathi 13)
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH 43/1 after 6 overs.
After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 32/1 ( Abhishek Sharma 21 , Rahul Tripathi 6)
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH 32/1 after 5 overs.
After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 24/1 ( Abhishek Sharma 16 , Rahul Tripathi 4)
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH 24/1 after 4 overs.
After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 18/1 ( Abhishek Sharma 10 , Rahul Tripathi 4)
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH 18/1 after 3 overs.
After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 9/0 ( Priyam Garg 4 , Abhishek Sharma 5)
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH 9/0 after 2 overs.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end.
Ball 1. Fuller delivery on off stump. Priyam Garg looks to drive but the ball swings away and beats the edge of the bat.
Ball 2. Fuller delivery on off stump. Priyam Garg drives the ball back to Arshdeep.
Ball 3. Fuller delivery on off stump. Priyam drives the ball to mid-off and darts to the other end and completes a run.
Ball 4. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. The ball swings away. Abhishek Sharma leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper.
Ball 5. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Abhishek cuts the ball through backward point and takes a run.
Ball 6. Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Priyam flicks the ball to fine-leg for a run.
After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 5/0 ( Priyam Garg 1 , Abhishek Sharma 4)
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH 5/0 after 1 over.
Liam Livingstone to bowl the first over for PBKS. Priyam Garg has the strike.
Ball 1. Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Garg works the ball to long-on for a single.
Ball 2. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Abhishek Sharma leaves the ball for the keeper.
Ball 3. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Abhishek cuts the ball to backward point.
Ball 4. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Abhishek drives the ball to the covers.
Ball 5. FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Abhishek slaps the ball through the covers and gets a boundary.
Ball 6. Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes the ball into the covers.
Right then! The live-action is about to get underway. The two umpires make their way to the middle. The PBKS players form a huddle. Out walk the two SRH openers. After a quick team chat the PBKS players disperse from the huddle.
Teams:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH captain: We will bat first. Same wicket as the last game, so could be a bit sticky going into the second innings. Two changes for us, Romario Shephard and Jagadeesha Suchith are in. We would love to win this match and go up a bit in the points table. It looks like a slow surface and we're backing ourselves to defend a score.
Mayank Agarwal, PBKS captain: We have made three changes, Nathan Ellis replaces Bhanu, Shahrukh and Prerak Mankad are in, replacing Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan. We don't want to make changes to the structure of the team, just giving chances to everyone. Every game is important and we're looking forward to the two points. We are bowling first, so we'll know what target we'll be chasing tonight.
Toss:
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Pitch Report:
Equal dimensions on both sides of this ground, a factor that has helped batters score around 986 sixes this season. This is the same pitch that was used last night. It has been watered, the pitch is quite hard and 160 could be a good score. There will be a bit of help for the spinners, says Graeme Swann, in his pitch report.
SRH vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik and T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi.
Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singhj.
SRH vs PBKS Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: Shikhar Dhawan is going through a lean patch but is still Punjab’s leading scorer this season with 421 runs from 13 games. Rahul Tripathi meanwhile is in a rich vein of form and is fresh from recording his highest-score this season in the last game. Tripathi is also SRH’s top-scorer with 393 runs.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Liam Livingstone is the second-highest run-getter for Punjab this season with 388 runs and has also chipped in with 6 wickets this season. Washington Sundar has had a quiet season, which has also been affected by injuries, but he’ll be eager to finish with a big performance.
Top Bowling Picks: Umran Malik was again impressive in the last game after a few expensive outings and is SRH’s leading wicket-taker with 21 runs from 13 games this term. Kagiso Rabada is another speedster to watch out for in this game and leads the bowling charts for PBKS with 22 wickets.
SRH vs PBKS Team News:
SRH Team News: Captain Kane Williamson has travelled back to New Zealand for the birth of his second child and will be missing for this game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Nicholas Pooran will be expected to lead the team for this game.
PBKS Team News: Punjab don’t have any injury concerns but might be keen to give a few youngsters a chance with nothing left to play for in this dead rubber fixture.
Both sides have been knocked out of the race for the playoffs but will be eager to end their season on a high and players will want to impress and lay stake for a spot looking towards next season.
Meanwhile, Punjab suffered a 17-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last outing which ended their playoff hopes. Livingstone (3/27) and Arshdeep Singh (3/37) did their bit with the ball to help restrict DC to a below-par total of 159/7.
However, barring Jitesh Sharma (44 off 34 balls), the other PBKS batters failed to deliver, with only four players posting double-digit scores as Punjab limped to just 142/9 in reply.
SRH come into this game after breaking their five-match losing streak with a hard-fought 3-run victory over Mumbai Indians. Tripathi (76 off 44 balls) played a blinder while Priyam Garg (42 off 26 balls) provided a solid start despite playing his first game this term to help SRH post 193/6.
Umran Malik (3/23) helped pick up key wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/26) was at his economical best as SRH snacthed a late-victory despite Tim David (46 off 18 balls) threatening to take things away with a blazing knock.
The last time these two sides met this season, it was SRH who put in a dominant performance to seal a 7-wicket victory. Umran Malik (4/28) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) ripped through the PBKS batting line-up while Liam Livingstone (60 off 33 balls) put up a brave fight to help his team post an average 151/10.
Aiden Markram (41 not-out off 27 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (35 not-out off 30 balls) then helped seal the win with Rahul Tripathi (34) also contributing with a trademark whirlwind knock.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will both want to end their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on a high when the two sides meet for their final outing at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 22.
SRH are currently in seventh position on the IPL 2022 Points Table with 12 points while PBKS have the same number of points but are one spot above them thanks to a much healthier Net Run Rate.
Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of TATA IPL 2022. Today is match 70 and the final league game of IPL 2022. It is an inconsequential game betweeen Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.