IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: Rabada gives Punjab Kings an early breakthrough, sends back Priyam

IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH 52/1 after 7 overs.

Harpreet Brar comes into the attack.

Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rahul drills the ball down to long-on for a single.

Ball 2. SIX! Brar bangs a short delivery on off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks deep in the crease and pulls the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Abhishek defends the ball with a straight bat.

Ball 4. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Abhishek flicks the ball to the leg side for a run.

Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul Tripathi drives the ball to long-on for a run.

Ball 6. Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from Abhishek!