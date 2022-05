IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: SRH 43/1 after 6 overs.

Nathan Ellis comes into the attack.

Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul Tripathi drives the ball straight back to Ellis and Ellis drops the ball.

Ball 2. Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Rahul Tripathi comes down the track and swings his bat but fails to connect!

Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul Tripathi works the ball to the fielder at mid-wicket.

Ball 4. SIX! Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rahul Tripathi flicks the ball hard and it sails over fine-leg for a maximum.

Ball 5. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Rahul cuts the ball through backward point and gets a single.

Ball 6. FOUR! Slow short delivery wide of off stump. Abhishek pulls the ball wide of the man at mid-on and gets a boundary.