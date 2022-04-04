Match 12 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. SRH lost their first match of the season against Rajasthan Royals. LSG head into this match after a win over defending champions CSK in their previous game. Check LIVE Cricket Score from SRH vs LSG match here.
SRH vs LSG LIVE updates: Pitch Report:
A new pitch for tonight's game at DY Patil stadium. The pitch has a nice sprinkling of grass over it says Rohan Gavaskar. It looks like a bowler-friendly pitch. The captain winning the toss would want to bowl first.
SRH vs LSG LIVE updates: News coming in from the stadium is that Jason Holder is set to make his debut for Lucknow Super Giants.
SRH vs LSG LIVE updates: LSG players to watch out for
Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi
SRH vs LSG LIVE updates: SRH players to watch out for
Kane Williamson, Abhiskeh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
SRH vs LSG Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Bowling Picks: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled superbly in the last game and he can be backed to put in another top performance. Ravi Bishnoi is another bowler to watch out for especially after a superb spell of 2/24 against CSK.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda can both be backed to add value with both bat and ball for LSG. Washington Sundar looked good with the bat for SRH but was very expensive with the ball, going for 0/47 in 3 overs. Sundar could be a potent weapon for SRH provided he tightens up his bowling.
Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul looked in red hot form in the last game and could be backed to put in another quick-scoring performance. Meanwhile, Evin Lewis showed glimpses of the form he has long shown for West Indies but somehow failed to replicate in the IPL. The West Indies big-hitter scored at a strike-rate of 239.13 during his unbeaten 55 off just 23 balls.
SRH vs LSG LIVE update: LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Aayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan
SRH vs LSG LIVE updates: SRH Probable XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this match with a crushing loss against Rajasthan Royals in their first match of the season. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are high on confidence after defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous IPL 2022 game. An exciting game awaits us!
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 IPL. Tonight's game is between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants being played at Dr. DY Pati Sports stadium in Navi Mumbai.