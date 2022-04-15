IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Report: Markram, Tripathi fifties fire Sunrisers to third win on the trot as Kolkata stumble

Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37 balls) laid the foundation before Aiden Markram (68 not-out off 36 balls) carried Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) across the finish line with 7 wickets and 13 balls to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 15.

The win, Hyderabad’s third on the trot, sees them turn around a disappointing start to the season as they steadily climb up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table while condemning Kolkata to back-to-back defeats.

Tripathi walked in to bat in the 2nd over and immediately got going, racing to fifty off 21 balls and looked visibly disappointed when he walked back despite a Player of the Match performance where he smashed 6 sixes and 4 fours en route to his 71. Markram meanwhile provided great support initially before taking over the reins and remained unbeaten on 68 with 6 fours and 4 sixes to his name.

Nicholas Pooran (5 not-out off 8 balls) didn’t have much to do as Markram sealed the win with four, six and six off consecutive balls against Pat Cummins in the 18th over.

SRH saw their run-chase get off to a rocky start as Cummins struck in his first over, with Abhishek Sharma (3) dragging a length delivery onto the stumps. Captain Kane Williamson (17 off 16 balls) then departed in similar fashion, with Andre Russell this time doing the damage to reduce SRH to 39/2 in the 6th over.

However, Tripathi and Markram shared a superb 94-run partnership off just 54 balls to steady the Sunrisers and set them on the path to victory. Tripathi welcomed Varun Chakravarthy into the attack with four, six and six off consecutive balls making it a night to forget for the KKR mystery spinner who was the most expensive bowler with 0/45 from 3 overs.

Narine meanwhile put in another good display and despite finishing wicketless, he conceded just 23 runs from 4 overs, finishing with the best economy rate in the game of 5.75.

Earlier in the game, Williamson won his fifth toss in a row and opted to bowl. SRH made one change with Jagadeesha Suchith replacing the injured Washington Sundar. Kolkata had three changes with Aaron Finch, Aman Khan and Sheldon Jackson coming in for Sam Billings, Ajinkya Rahane and Rasikh Salam.

Kolkata got off to a poor start as Finch (7) hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six in the first over but walked back in the very next over as Marco Jansen (1/26) got him caught behind.

T Natarajan then entered the attack and castled Venkatesh Iyer (6) with his very first ball. Sunil Narine (6) walked out and didn’t hide his intentions as he got off the mark with a six. However, Natarajan sent him packing on the 3rd delivery as he fired in a low full-toss which Narine sliced straight to point as KKR were reduced to 31/3.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana then tried to rebuild with a steady 39-run partnership. The pair were separated by a searing 148 kph yorker from speedster Umran Malik who sent Shreyas’ (28 off 25 balls) bails flying in the 10th over. Malik (2/27) then doubled his tally as he sent back Sheldon Jackson (7) in the 13th over.

Rana meanwhile reached his fifty in 33 balls and together with a rampaging Andre Russell added 39 off 26 balls for the sixth wicket. Finally it was Natarajan who got rid of Rana (54 off 36 balls) in his final over to finish with figures of 3/37.

Bhuvneshwar then got rid of Pat Cummins (7) in the penultimate over and hard-hitting all-rounder Aman could only manage 5 runs on debut before he was cleaned up by Jagadeesha Suchith in the final over.

Russell however smashed Suchith for six, six and four off the final three deliveries to finish unbeaten on 49 off 25 balls as KKR posted 175/8.