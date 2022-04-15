Mini

The 25th match of TATA IPL 2022 will see Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. SRH are on a winning spree after defeating CSK and LSG in their previous two matches. KKR, who are placed second on the IPL 2022 points table, tasted defeat at the hands of DC in their previous fixture. Will Willamson be able to help SRH keep up the momentum? Or Will Iyer help KKR bouce back? Check SRH vs KKR LIVE score and updates here.