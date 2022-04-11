IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Report: Williamson leads from the front as Hyderabad inflict first defeat on Gujarat Titans

Kane Williamson (57 off 46 balls) scored a classy half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) handed newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT) a first taste of defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with a comfortable 8-wicket victory at the DY Patil, Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Monday, April 11.

The result ensures SRH make it back-to-back wins this season after losing their opening two games while spoiling GT’s perfect record, inflicting their first defeat after four games. The defeat sends GT down to 5th spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table while SRH remain in 8th position.

Williamson was dismissed in the 17th over with 34 runs still needed but Aiden Markram (12* off 8 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (34 off 18 balls) ensured there were no hiccups as Pooran sealed the win with a massive six off the first delivery in the final over.

SRH’s run-chase got off to a rocky start as Mohammed Shami pinged Williamson on the pads with just the 4th delivery but apart from Matthew Wade behind the wickets no one seemed convinced. Replays then showed three reds but the SRH captain survived as GT didn’t opt for a review.

Williamson and Abhishek Sharma then got off to a sedate start, not hitting any boundaries as they posted just 11/0 from 4 overs. The duo then exploded as Williamson smacked Shami for a six and four off the first two balls of the 5th over before Abhishek hit Lockie Ferguson for 4 fours in the 6th over to fire SRH to 42/0 in the powerplay.

Rashid Khan was then introduced into the attack and the spinner grabbed a wicket in his 2nd over against his former franchise. Rashid (1/28) sent down a flipper in the 9th over and Abhishek (42 off 32 balls) was tempted into the pull shot but couldn’t get any power on it as SRH were reduced to 64/1.

Williamson thumped Hardik for back-to-back sixes in the 13th over and the GT skipper was then left fuming even more as Rahul Tripathi was put down by Shami off the final delivery of the over. Tripathi meanwhile celebrated by launching the next ball over long-off for six but injured himself in the process and was forced to retire hurt.

Williamson brought up his fifty with a cheeky scoop to send a full delivery from Ferguson flying behind the keeper for six. However, the SRH skipper was finally sent back by his opposite number as Hardik (1/27) started the 17th over with a slower offcutter which Williamson (57 off 46 balls) mistimed to long-on.

However, the damage was already done as SRH needed 34 off 23 balls for the win when their captain walked back which Pooran and Markram comfortably chased down.

Earlier at the Toss, Williamson didn’t hesitate before deciding to bowl, citing the dew factor. Both teams named unchanged Playing XIs from their previous game.

Shubman Gill has been in fine form but this time departed early as Tripathi took a blinder at short extra cover. Gill (7) flicked a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery powerfully towards cover where Tripathi leapt to his left to grab a brilliant one-handed catch just as the ball was going past him in the 3rd over.

Sai Sudharsan (11) was then bounced out by his TNPL teammate T Natarajan in the 6th over as GT posted 51/2 in the powerplay. Umran Malik (1/39) was hit for back-to-back fours by Hardik Pandya in his first over but then got rid of Matthew Wade’s (19) on the final delivery as GT fell to 64/3 after 8 overs.

David Miller could only manage 12 off 15 balls before Marco Jansen (1/27) returned to the attack in the 14th over to send back his international teammate who mistimed a pull to midwicket.

Abhinav Manohar was dropped thrice in the span of 9 deliveries as he shared a decent 50-run stand with his captain Hardik to steady the GT innings. Manohar (35 off 21 balls) was finally dismissed in the penultimate over as Tripathi held on this time to hand Bhuvneshwar (2/37) his second wicket.

Rahul Tewatia (6) was run out when looking to steal a single in the final over while Hardik (50* off 42 balls) brought up his fifty with a single off the penultimate delivery. Natarajan (2/34) then castled Rashid (0) on the final ball as GT posted 162/7.