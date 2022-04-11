IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to build on maiden victory against unbeaten Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are fresh from their first win of the season, but now face an uphill task to maintain that momentum as they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT), a side yet to taste defeat after making a superb start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya are both fierce competitors and it promises to be an exciting contest when they lead their sides out at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Monday, April 11.

Newcomers Gujarat have steadily progressed up the IPL 2022 Points table and will be eager to maintain that momentum and their perfect record. They have so far recorded victories against fellow debutants Lucknow before beating Delhi Capitals (DC) and come into this game fresh from an exciting finish against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

With 12 needed off 2 balls, Rahul Tewatia smashed back-to-back sixes to extend GT’s unbeaten streak to three games. GT will be encouraged by that performance especially with Shubman Gill who followed up his 84 vs DC in the last game with a brave 96 off 59 balls against PBKS.

Sai Sudharsan (35) and Darshan Nalkande (2/37) also made strong debuts for GT and Hardik has been firing on all cylinders as well this season as he leads from the front.

Hyderabad opened their season with back-to-back defeats but finally broke that streak with a comfortable 8-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 21-year-old opener Abhishek Sharma finally got his season going with an impressive 75 off 50 balls and Rahul Tripathi played a blinder scoring an unbeaten 39 off just 15 balls.

Washington Sundar (2/21) and T Natarajan (2/30) were impressive with the ball and Hyderabad will be eager to carry this form into their game against GT.

SRH vs GT Team News:

SRH Team News: Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a full squad available for selection, but they don’t look likely to make any changes. Shashank Singh, replaced Abdul Samad in the last game but didn’t get any chance to either bat or bowl and will be raring to get his opportunity.

GT Team News: Gujarat too will have a full squad available. The IPL newcomers might be tempted to replace Matthew Wade with Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the Aussie has failed to make a mark so far in the tournament.

SRH vs GT Pitch Report: The spinners will have a role to play as the pitches seem to be slowing down as the tournament progresses. There was also some good movement on offer for the pacers in the last game as SRH restricted CSK to just 154/7 before knocking off that total with 8 wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7:30 pm IST on Monday, April 11 with the Toss scheduled for 7:00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Shubman Gill has scores of 84 and 96 in his last two games and has been in scintillating form for his new franchise. The batter can be backed for another big outing. Rahul Tripathi meanwhile has 83 runs despite facing only 48 balls in the first 3 games and could put in another brisk cameo.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Rahul Tewatia continues to put in special performances and could be a value addition. But it is his captain Hardik Pandya who has consistently been firing in both departments and can be trusted to put in another all-round performance. Hardik already has 91 runs and 2 wickets this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Mohammed Shami has hit the ground running this season and already has 6 wickets from 3 games so far. T Natarajan is another bowler who is in red-hot form having picked up 2/30 in his last game and also has 6 wickets from 3 games this season.

SRH vs GT Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

SRH vs GT Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vishnu Vinod

Gujarat Titans Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan